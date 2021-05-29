Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Features, Price Leaked: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung recently expanded its tablet portfolio with the launch of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Tab A7 Lite. Now, the brand seems to be launching the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup comprising the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy S8 Ultra. Now, the features and pricing of the upcoming tablets have leaked online via tipster @FrontTron.

The trio is said to come in three variants - Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G and will have an optional keyboard accessory, quad speakers, which are rumored to be tuned by AKG.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Expected Specifications

Considering the name, we can safely assume the Ultra model will be the top-end variant of the lineup. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is leaked with a 14.6-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and will measure 5.5mm thickness, and weighs 650 grams. Further, the tablet will be available in two storage variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage options.

The tablet is also rumored to have a dual-camera module on both sides. The front cameras might offer an 8MP main lens and a 5MP ultrawide lens, while the rear panel is expected to get a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Besides, a 12,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support will fuel the tablet.

Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ Expected Features

Coming to the Galaxy Tab S8+ is said to feature a smaller 12.4-inch 120Hz OLED panel, while the standard Tab S8 will pack an 11-inch LTPS TFT 120Hz display. Both units are said to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations.

Moreover, both will have an 8MP front-facing sensor and 13MP rear camera setup. However, the standard model will ship with an 8,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ will pack a 10,090 mAh battery with the same 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Expected Pricing

Starting with the Ultra variant, the Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G variants of the Tab S8 Ultra could be priced at KRW 1,469,000 (around Rs. 95,478), KRW 1,569,000 (around Rs. 1,01,977), and KRW 1,669,000 (around Rs. 1,08,480), respectively.

On the other hand, the Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G variants of the Tab S8+ will be priced at KRW 1,149,000 (around Rs. 74,680), KRW 1,249,000 (Rs. 81,177), and KRW 1,349,000 (around Rs. 87,700), respectively. Lastly, the standard Tab S8 Wi-Fi, LTE and 5G variants will cost KRW 829,000 (roughly Rs. 53,800), KRW 929,000 (roughly Rs. 60,400), and KRW 1,029,000 (roughly Rs. 66,900), respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series: Better Than Competition?

Samsung has not shared its word regarding the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets. The processor details of these tablets are also still under wraps. However. considering other features and price, we expect the upcoming Samsung tablets will ship with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Moreover, the tablets with flagship-grade features can be a great competitor against Xiaomi's upcoming Mi Pad 5 lineup and even it can beat some flagship smartphones as well.

