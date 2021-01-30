Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Rumored To Be Basic Upgrade Over Precursor Tab S7 Series News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung announced the flagship Galaxy Tab S7 series comprising of the Tab S7 and the Tab S7+ back in August 2020. Now, it seems the South Korean tech giant is gearing up for the launch of its successor Tab S8 series. A leak by YouTuber The Galox has revealed some key features of the Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets and it further states that the upcoming tablets with feature a few upgrades over their predecessor models.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series: What To Expect?

As per the shared video, the Galaxy Tab S8 will have an 11-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, both Tab S8 and the S8+ will be powered by the new Snapdragon 888 chipset. The fingerprint sensor of the Galaxy Tab S8 is said to be integrated with its power button, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ might sport an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy Tab S8+ will sport a slightly larger 12.4-inch AMOLED panel with the same 120Hz refresh rate.

For battery, both Galaxy Tab S8 and the Tab S8+ will pack an 8,000 mAh, 10,090 mAh battery respectively like their predecessor models. Both tablets are said to support 25W fast charging. However, the predecessor models come with 45W rapid charging support. Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets are said to come in 8GB and 12GB RAM options and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB internal storage options.

If the rumors turn out to be true, the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series will fall at the same range as their predecessor. To recall, the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Tab S7+ prices start at Rs. 55,999, Rs. 71,999 respectively. However, we will request you to take this information with a pinch of salt as the company is yet to confirm.

