Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Spotted On Geekbench; SD898 SoC & Android 12 Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series comprising the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy S8 Ultra models are said to go official in early 2022. However, Samsung has not shared any word on this. The Galaxy Tab S8 series has been leaked online numerous times which has revealed the expected features and design of the upcoming Galaxy tablets.

Now, the 5G version of the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus has been spotted on the Geekbench listing which confirms the processor and storage configuration of the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Processor Revealed

A Samsung device with model number SM-X808U was spotted (via SamMobile) on the Geekbench database, which is said to be none other than the 5G version of the Galaxy Tab S8+. This model is said to be exclusive to the US market.

The tablet managed to score 1,211 points on Geekbench's single-core CPU performance test and 3,193 points in the multi-core CPU test. Further, the listing reveals the upcoming premium tablet will be powered by the Snapdragon 898 SoC which is said to run several flagship devices in 2022. The listing further confirms the tablet will come with 8GB RAM and Android 12 OS.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: What More To Expect?

Other features of the Galaxy Tab S8+ are said to include a 12.4-inch 120Hz OLED panel, an 8MP front-facing sensor, and a 13MP rear camera setup. It is also said to available in two storage variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Further, the Galaxy Tab S8+ might pack a 10,090 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The tablet is said to launch in three variants - Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G versions.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Expected Price

As per a previous leak, the Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G variants of the Tab S8+ will be priced at KRW 1,149,000 (around Rs. 74,680), KRW 1,249,000 (Rs. 81,177), and KRW 1,349,000 (around Rs. 87,700), respectively. However, we will suggest you to take this with a pinch of salt.

Additionally, the launch of the upcoming premium tablet is expected to take place at CES 2022. If this turns out to be true, Samsung will soon share an official launch date.

