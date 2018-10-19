Samsung introduces Galaxy Book2 with Snapdragon 850

Samsung has launched its new Galaxy Book2, a 2-in-1 tablet that runs Windows 10 and is powered by the Snapdragon 850 processor. The first generation of Windows 10-on-ARM machines failed to impress on the performance front, but the new ones are expected to be better.

These tablets will run on Snapdragon 850, a variant of Snapdragon 845 that's built for the bigger batteries and higher power consumption of tablets and laptops. This is expected to ramp up the performance level of this machines.

As for the aesthetics, the new tablet borrows from the Microsoft Surface Pro. It features a kickstand, a detachable keyboard, and a pen. Even the screen size is 12-inches AMOLED panel with the same 3:2 aspect ratio with a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixel resolution.

Talking of the internals, the device packs There's a Snapdragon 850 (quad 2.96GHz cores plus quad 1.7GHz cores) backed by 4GB RAM. It has a Snapdragon X20 LTE modem supporting up to 1.2 Gbit/s download and 150 Mbit/s upload, 802.11ac, and 128GB storage.

It comes equipped with an 8MP rear camera and a front-facing 5MP shooter. It has two USB Type-C slots alongside a microSD slot. For added security, the company has also added a fingerprint sensor.

The main motive of these ARM machines is to provide smartphone-like battery life and connectivity. Even in the standby mode, they are capable of retrieving emails, instant messages, and similar materials. They claim to offer up to 20 hours of battery life, and they transparently switch between Wi-Fi when available and LTE when necessary to make sure they remain connected.

The new Galaxy Book2 also comes with a pen and keyboard as standard and is priced at $1,000 from AT&T, Microsoft, and Samsung on November 2. Later that month, it will also be available through Verizon and Sprint.

Besides, the company has launched its Galaxy Tab S4 in the Indian market for a price of Rs 57,900. It sports a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB/256GB storage space. There is support for up to 400GB of expandable storage using a microSD card.