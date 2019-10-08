Samsung To Launch Galaxy Tab S6 With Snapdragon 855 Soon In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching the Galaxy Fold smartphone in India, Samsung is now planning to launch the Galaxy Tab S6 in the country. The company posted the same on its official Twitter account.

The tweet reads: "Get ready to push your boundaries. Now create and work anywhere. Coming soon #TabRedefined." This means that the company will launch its flagship tablet soon in India.

Galaxy Tab S6: Specifications And Expected Price

The new tablet features a 10.5-inch display with a resolution of 2560×1600. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in the US. However, it is likely to come with the Exynos 9825 Soc in India. The tablet comes in two variants- 6GB RAM and128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. It is priced at $649 and $729, respectively in the US. So, you can expect approx Rs. 45,000 for the base variant and Rs. 50, 290 for the other variant in India.

The tablet also sports the Game Booster feature for improved gaming performance. The company has also partnered with Discord, which will enable users to chat with others while playing games.

Talking about the optics department, the tab will have a 13MP and 5MP at the back. The camera can record videos on 4K videos. Upfront you'll get an 8MP camera. On the connectivity front, there's Bluetooth, GPS, and Wi-Fi. Also, you'll get an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is backed by a massive 7,040 mAh battery claiming to offer a battery life of up to 15 hours.

Furthermore, it comes with an S Pen stylus. The tablet will come with quad speakers and Dolby Atmos. Also, there's a DeX mode. It is also expected that the new Tab will give a tough competition to the iPad Pro.

