Samsung To Launch Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite on June 18: Specifications & Expected Price News oi-Rohit Arora

Samsung is adding two new tablets to its Galaxy Tab portfolio. The new tablets- Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab S7 Lite will be launched in India on June 18. The Tab S7 FE will be a premium big-screen tablet and is expected to be priced around Rs. 55,000. The Tab S7 Lite, on the other hand, will be a low-cost tab and will most likely be priced under Rs. 20,000. As reported earlier on GizBot, both these devices will go on sale from June 23.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will have all the bells and whistles of a premium big-screen tablet. The tab will flaunt a gigantic 12.4-inch display which will come in real handy for productivity and multimedia tasks. The big LCD panel will draw power from a mammoth 10,090 mAh battery cell.

The Tab S7 FE will be a 5G-enabled tablet and will be powered by a Snapdragon 7-series SoC, most likely the SD750 octa-core SoC. The premium tablet will come with stylus support and the brand will offer the S Pen in the box. Notably, the tablet will feature dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Samsung will most likely launch the premium tablet in 6GB RAM + 128GB RAM-ROM configuration with up to 1TB expandable memory support. On the camera front, Samsung will offer a 5MP front camera on the Tab S7 FE for video calls and an 8MP mono rear camera.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The Tab A7 Lite is an affordable mid-size tablet featuring an 8.7-inch screen. The decent size panel will be accompanied by dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The budget tablet will Come in 3GB + 32GB RAM-ROM configuration with expandable memory support of up to 1TB. The Tab A7 Lite will weigh 366 grams and will be fuelled by a modest 5,100mAh battery cell.

The upcoming tablets will run on Android 11 out of the box with One UI 3.0 on top of Android. The Tab A7 Lite seems like a good budget tablet for students. The affordable pricing and the big-screen form factor will make it a good option for anyone looking to buy a sub-20K tablet for productivity centric tasks.

The spec-sheet seems quite promising; however, a higher refresh rate AMOLED panel would have been a better deal on the Tab S7 FE, which will target premium tablet buyers. We have tested one Samsung tab with a TFT LCD screen in the past, and it was not a very delightful experience. However, it is too early to comment on the performance part of the upcoming tablets. We will reserve our verdict until we test both the tablets extensively.

