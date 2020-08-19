Tablet Market Registers 23% Growth In Q2, Lenovo Leads News oi-Priyanka Dua

The demand for tablets has been increased by 23 percent in the second quarter of this year due to ongoing pandemic. Similarly, a new report issued by market research CMR pointed out that tablets with Wi-Fi capabilities grew 98 percent in the same quarter.

Lenovo managed to get garner 48 percent share, while Samsung grabbed 23 percent and Apple is secured only 12 percent share during the quarter. On the other hand, iBall secured the fourth position with only a two percent share.

CMR also highlighted that Lenovo M10 (HD & FHD & FHD Plus) series is contributing 14 percent shares in the overall market shares, whereas Galaxy Tab A 10.1 LTE and WiFi (2019) did well in Q2 2020.

"While the initial resurgence in the tablet shipments could be attributed to pent-up demand, the demand going forward will be based on consumer realization that this is the new normal," MenkaKumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG) at CMR.

PC Sales Are Up Due To Covid-19

Meanwhile, Lenovo said that the demand for personal computers has also increased by 40 to 50 percent from the last two months due to online classes. In fact, the consumption of gaming computers has been double."Consumer market is now growing at a much faster pace than pre-COVID-19 times. If we look at June and July sales, the market would have been 40-50 percent higher than last year June and July," Lenovo CEO and MD Rahul Agarwal were quoted by PTI.

Additionally, the company has launched three gaming laptops in India. The Legion 7i laptop comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, while the Legion 5Pi supports the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and Legion 5i is an entry-level device which is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 SoC. Furthermore, the laptops are priced at Rs. 1,99,990, Rs. 1,34,990, and Rs. 79,990, respectively.

Best Mobiles in India