Just In
- 2 hrs ago Airtel Broadband Plans: Best Airtel Broadband Plans, Price, Offers, Data Limit, Validity Details
-
- 4 hrs ago Moto G9 Plus, E7 Plus New Renders Hint Imminent Launch
- 4 hrs ago Google Kormo Jobs App Launched In India To Help Connect Employees And Employers
- 4 hrs ago Redmi 9 India Launch Teased; Here Are The Details
Don't Miss
- Sports Please consider my brother-cum-coach for Dronacharya award: Manoj writes to Rijiju
- Finance 6 Things You Must Consider Before Opening An FD Account
- Movies Kritika Kamra Is Helping Weavers Of Chanderi In Madhya Pradesh Through Her Social Media Initiative
- Automobiles Kia Sonet Compact-SUV Pre-Launch Bookings Begins: Here Are All The Details
- News Kejriwal to hold 'Digital Samvaad' with Delhi's traders on Aug 23
- Lifestyle 10 Toxic Relationship Myths That You Need To Discard As Soon As Possible
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In September 2020
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
Tablet Market Registers 23% Growth In Q2, Lenovo Leads
The demand for tablets has been increased by 23 percent in the second quarter of this year due to ongoing pandemic. Similarly, a new report issued by market research CMR pointed out that tablets with Wi-Fi capabilities grew 98 percent in the same quarter.
Lenovo managed to get garner 48 percent share, while Samsung grabbed 23 percent and Apple is secured only 12 percent share during the quarter. On the other hand, iBall secured the fourth position with only a two percent share.
CMR also highlighted that Lenovo M10 (HD & FHD & FHD Plus) series is contributing 14 percent shares in the overall market shares, whereas Galaxy Tab A 10.1 LTE and WiFi (2019) did well in Q2 2020.
"While the initial resurgence in the tablet shipments could be attributed to pent-up demand, the demand going forward will be based on consumer realization that this is the new normal," MenkaKumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG) at CMR.
PC Sales Are Up Due To Covid-19
Meanwhile, Lenovo said that the demand for personal computers has also increased by 40 to 50 percent from the last two months due to online classes. In fact, the consumption of gaming computers has been double."Consumer market is now growing at a much faster pace than pre-COVID-19 times. If we look at June and July sales, the market would have been 40-50 percent higher than last year June and July," Lenovo CEO and MD Rahul Agarwal were quoted by PTI.
Additionally, the company has launched three gaming laptops in India. The Legion 7i laptop comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, while the Legion 5Pi supports the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and Legion 5i is an entry-level device which is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 SoC. Furthermore, the laptops are priced at Rs. 1,99,990, Rs. 1,34,990, and Rs. 79,990, respectively.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
53,920
-
1,04,999
-
56,914
-
8,850
-
9,999
-
74,790
-
43,130
-
21,500
-
30,150
-
7,500