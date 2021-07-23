TCL 10 Tab Max, Tab 10 4G, Tab 10S Launched In India; Features, Price, And Sale News oi-Tanaya Dutta

TCL has brought a slew of new tablets to the Indian market. The tablets include the TCL Tab 10S, TCL Tab 10 4G, and the TCL 10 Tab Max. Both the TCL Tab 10S and the Tab 10 4G come with an affordable price tag, while the TCL 10 Tab Max costs a bit higher and will be available in both 4G and the Wi-Fi variants.

Pricing Details And Availability

The TCL 10 Tab Max 4G variant is priced at Rs. 20,999, while the Wi-Fi variant will be available for Rs. 18,999. On the other hand, the TCL 10 4G model price has been set at Rs. 16,999 and the Tab 10S (Wi-Fi) model will cost Rs. 15,999. All these tablets can be purchased from Flipkart and select retail outlets starting from July 24.

TCL 10 Tab Max 4G, TCL 10 Tab Max (Wi-Fi) Features

Starting with the TCL 10 Tab Max, both the 4G and the Wi-Fi variant come with similar features except for network connectivity. Upfront, both tablets have a 10.36-inch full-HD+ (2000 x 1200 pixels) display with thick bezels. They ship with an octa-core 2GHz chip paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB native storage that is also expandable via a microSD slot. They run Android 10 and pack 8,000 mAh battery units with 10W charging tech.

Moreover, both the variants of the TCL 10 Tab Max feature a 13MP single rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. For connectivity, they support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and USB Type-C port, while the 4G variant gets single-SIM 4G support.

TCL Tab 10 4G Features

The TCL Tab 10 4G has a 10.1-inch full-HD+ (1920 x 1200 pixels) display and also runs Android 10 OS. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT8768E SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB native storage. The Tab 10 4G gets a 5MP camera sensor on the back and front sides. A 5,500 mAh battery fuels the tablet with the same 10W charging support. Lastly, connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port.

TCL Tab 10S Features

On the other hand, the TCL Tab 10s has the same 10.1-inch full-HD+ (1920 x 1200 pixels) display and ships with the MediaTek MT8768E octa-core SoC. However, it has an 8MP rear camera and 8,000 mAh battery unit. Other aspects include a 5MP front-facing camera sensor and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Which One Should You Buy And Why?

If you are looking for a tablet to watch movies or videos then go for the TCL Tab 10S. Along with the large display, you get a huge battery and a MediaTek chipset that can handle day-to-day tasks without any lag. If your budget is high then can consider the TCL 10 Tab Max 4G. However, you get other options like the Galaxy Tab A7 at the same price range, Besides, the upcoming Lenovo Tab P11 can be a good alternative to the TCL 10 Tab Max 4G.

