TCL NXTPAPER Display Technology That Combines Screen And Paper Unveiled At IFA 2020

TCL has revealed a new tech that aims to redefine the way we interact with display technology. The TCL NXTPAPER was introduced at the ongoing IFA 2020 in Berlin. The new display is a unique combination of paper and screen, the company said. Additionally, TCL unveiled two new tablets featuring the new display.

TCL NXTPAPER Explained

The TCL NXTPAPER is a display that features Full HD+ resolution in a paper-like material. The new display gives you an enhanced viewing experience without any flicker and harmful blue light. The company describes its latest offering as an "artistic combination of screen and paper."

Going into the details, the TCL NXTPAPER is defined as an alternative color e-ink display. It packs advanced features that surpass the limitations of the color e-ink display. For one, the new display technology doesn't have a slow screen refresh rate, reduced pixel density, or limited color palette.

For one, the new TCL display offers a 25 percent higher contrast for better viewing, when compared to the traditional e-ink displays. TCL also claims that it is 36 percent thinner in design when compared to an LCD panel, and 65 percent more energy-efficient than an LCD. Naturally, this helps improve battery efficiency.

The TCL NXTPAPER combines a highly reflective screen that reuses natural light. It is certified for eye protection from the German Rhine laboratory, SGS laboratory, and German VDE. For now, the TCL NXTPAPER is designed for larger devices like tablets. It could take a while to arrive on smartphones.

Benefits Of TCL NXTPAPER

TCL has released the two new tablets featuring the new display technology. The TCL 10 TABMAX and TCL 10 TABMID are embedded with the new NXTPAPAER display. The company has dedicated these devices for seniors and comes in the affordable segment. The tablets will go on sale by the end of the year.

The TCL NXTPAPER is probably the next forward in display formats. From the looks of it, the new display technology is designed to go easy on the eyes whether you're reading, gaming, or simply scrolling through Twitter on your tablet. Plus, it also provides smooth video playback, which is quite handy as we continue e-schooling and working from home.

