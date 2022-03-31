Vivo Pad And Watch Tipped To Launch Alongside X80 Series In India; Launch Timeline Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is gearing up to launch its first-ever tablet Vivo Pad on April 11 alongside the Vivo X Fold smartphone in China. The brand has confirmed the design of the tablet and key features have also been tipped online. Now, the India launch timeline has been revealed ahead of the Chinese debut. The new report also suggested Vivo could bring a smartwatch alongside the tablet in the country.

Vivo Pad And Watch India Launch Timeline Revealed

PriceBaba reports (via tipster Yogesh Brar) Vivo is currently testing its first tablet Vivo Pad and the Vivo watch in India. Both these products will go official by the end of Q2 or early Q3 of 2022 in the country. The next-gen Vivo X80 series will debut around the same timeline.

As of now, there is no word on the exact launch date; however, the report revealed that the launch event will take place after IPL 2022 final which is scheduled to take place May 29, 2022.

Vivo Pad Features We Known So Far

The Vivo Pad is said to feature an 11-inch display with 2.5k resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It remains to be seen whether the tablet will sport an OLEDor an LCD display. For imaging, the tablet will have a dual-camera sensors placed into a rectangular camera module along with an LED flash.

The camera sensors will include a 13MP main lens and 8MP secondary camera. Upfront, the Vivo Pad is likely to come with an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. Under the hood, the Vivo Pad will get its power from the Snapdragon 870 processor. It might run Android 11 with OriginOS and will pack an 8,040 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Other features will include Vivo Pencil, Dolby Vision, Quad speakers, and so on. The pricing of the tablet is still under wraps. The detailed features and the pricing will be disclosed at the launch event on April 11.

Vivo Watch Also Coming

The report did not mention which watch is coming to India. Vivo is selling two watches in the Chinese market. Back in December, it unveiled the Vivo Watch 2, while the standard variant was announced back in 2020. In terms of features, the Vivo Watch (42mm) variant comes with a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and the 46mm variant comes with a larger 1.39-inch AMOLED display.

On the other hand, the Vivo Watch 2 has a 1.43-inch display. Besides, both watches come with health-related features, official IP rating, and so on. As far as the price is concerned, the Vivo Watch 2 is selling at CNY 1,299 (around Rs. 15,300) in China.

Vivo X80 Series Details

The next-gen Vivo X80 series is expected to include two models namely - the Vivo X80 and the X80 Pro. Both the handsets are likely to official by end of April in China. Vivo is yet to confirm the same. So, its better to take this piece of info with a pinch of salt.

