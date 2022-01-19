Vivo Pad To Support 44W Fast Charging, 120Hz Display; Launch Confirmed For Q1 2022 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is all set to unveil its first-ever tablet in the coming days. The brand has confirmed that it will go official in the first half of 2022. The exact launch date or timeline is yet to be revealed. Furthermore, the first tablet from Vivo will be called as the Vivo Padas the brand registered the Vivo Pad moniker at the European Union Intellectual Property Office trademark back in June last year.

In the meantime, features and design of the upcoming Vivo tab were revealed online several times. Now, the latest development has brought a few more info including charging capabilities to the light. Let's dive into details.

Vivo Pad Expected Design

As of now, Vivo has not revealed anything regarding the features and design of the tablet. The fresh info by tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the Vivo Pad will have a super large panel along with narrow bezels. The front camera sensor will be hidden in the bezel.

However, the Vivo tablet was rumored to skip the camera sensor at the front panel. At the rear, there will be a dual-camera system along with an LED flash. The power button will be on the right edge, while the volume rockers will be placed on the left edge.

Vivo Pad Expected Features We Know So Far

Tipster Digital Chat Station has also revealed the features of the tablet. It will run the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor under the hood, the same chip powers the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro tablet. The Vivo Pad is tipped to come with an FHD+ display with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. It will pack a 7,860 mAh battery unit with support for 44W fast charging technology.

However, the Vivo tablet was spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification last year with a battery capacity of 8,040 mAh. So, it's better to take as speculations. As of now, the exact screen size and camera resolution of the tablet are still under wraps. The latest info has also confirmed that the tablet will come with an improved multi-terminal interconnection system. The Vivo Pad could run OriginOS. As of now, we are able to gather this much info about the upcoming Vivo Pad.

Vivo Pad: Better Than Competition?

Looking at the processor and refresh rate, we expect the Vivo tab will be a mid-range offering that will compete with other tablets from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, and so on. However, the Vivo Pad will directly beat the upcoming Oppo Pad which is also said to run the same Snapdragon 870 chip. The launch date of the Oppo Pad is still unknown. Apart from the Oppo, OnePlus is prepping up to enter the tablet segment soon.

As of now, there is no info on when Vivo will launch the tablet outside of China. Recently, Vivo launched the Vivo V23 series smartphones in India. Besides, the brand is expected to bring the Vivo T1 smartphone by March in India which is already available in the brand's home ground market.

