Vivo Pad With SD870, 2.5K Display Goes Official; When Is It Coming To India?

Vivo has launched its first-ever tablet Vivo Pad alongside the Vivo X Note and the X Fold in China. The tablet also comes with detachable keyboard and a stylus pen. In terms of features, it includes 2.5K display, 44W fast-charging, and the Snapdragon 870 processor. The tablet will compete the latest Oppo Pad which also runs the same Snapdragon processor and a 120Hz display as the Vivo Pad.

Vivo Pad Features

In terms of features, the Vivo Pad has a 11-inch 2.5K WQXGA display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2560×1600 pixels resolution, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10 support. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset which paired with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For imaging, there is a dual-camera setup on the back which houses a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 an aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 112-degree FoV. It also supports 4K video recording. Furthermore, the tablet features an 8MP camera sensor at the front for selfies and videos.

The Vivo Pad runs Android 11 based OrginOS HD custom skin. Other features include quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, an 8,040 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, and so on. Lastly, the tablet measures 253.15×164.71×6.55 mm and weighs 489 grams. For connectivity, it includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, and NFC. However, the Vivo Pad skips the 3.5mm audio jack.

Vivo Pad Price And Availability Details

The Vivo Pad price starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,900) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM option. Besides, the keyboard has been announced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 7,200), while the stylus comes with a price tag of CNY 349 (Rs. 4,200) The Vivo Pad comes in blue and black colors.

Vivo Pad India Launch Details

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding India's launch of the Vivo Pad. Earlier, a report claimed Vivo is testing the Vivo Pad in the country alongside the Vivo watch. However, it remains to be seen which watch is coming. Both the tablet and the watch are expected to go official by the end of Q2 or early Q3 of 2022 in India.

At the same time, Vivo might also launch the Vivo X80 series in the country. The Vivo X80 series comprising the X80 and the X80 Pro is expected to be launched by end of this month in China. Vivo is yet to confirm the launch date officially. It is also important to note that Vivo is likely to skip the Pro+ model this time.

Both the Vivo X80 and the X80 Pro are said to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED E5 curved edge display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,500 nits of brightness, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Besides, both will pack the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, 80W fast charging technology, Android 12 OS and OriginOS Ocean, and so on.

