Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro Debut With 120Hz Display, Android 11 OS; Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has announced its much-awaited Mix 4 smartphone which comes with an under-display camera. Alongside, the brand has launched the Mi Pad 5 series comprising the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro models. The latter one comes in both the Wi-Fi and 5G variants. In terms of features, the tablets include a 120Hz display, wireless charging, and much more.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro Features

They ship with an 11-inch LCD display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, a 2560×1600 screen resolution, HDR10, and a 500 nits brightness. The standard Mi Pad 5 has a single 13MP rear camera and the Pro (Wi-Fi) model features a dual-camera system consisting of a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary sensor. However, the Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G variants offer a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary sensor. For selfies, they have a 5MP front-facing camera.

The processing on the standard variant is handled by the Snapdragon 860 chipset, while the Pro model comes with the Snapdragon 870 chipset. Moreover, the Mi Pad 5 packs a large 8,720 mAh battery compared to the Pro model which is powered by a smaller 8,600 mAh battery unit.

However, the Pro model supports 67W wired fast charging, while the standard variant comes with 33W charging. Additionally, both the tables support stylus pen, run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS, and include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C port for connectivity. Lastly, the Mi Pad 5 features a quad-speaker setup, on the other hand, the Pro model has an eight-speaker system.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro Price

The standard Mi Pad 5 carries a price tag of CNY 1999 (roughly Rs. 22,900) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM option, while the high-end 6GB + 256GB option will cost CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,400). The Mi Pad 5 will be available in Black, Dazzling White, and Dark Green colors.

On the other hand, the Mi Pad 5 Pro is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant, CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 32,200) for the 6GB + 256GB variant priced and the 5G variant is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 40,200) which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Pro model has been announced in Black and Dazzling White colors.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Series: Coming To India?

The India launch details are yet to be revealed. We expect to get more details regarding the India launch in the coming days. Looking at the features and price, we can say both the tablets can be good competitors to the other mid-range tablets.

In this price range, getting stylus pen support will be a plus point. Besides, a higher refresh rate and flagship chip can also help the tablets to beat some mid-range devices as well.

