Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 With 120Hz Display Leaked Online; Alternative To iPad Pro? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know Xiaomi is working on the Mi Pad 5 tablet lineup. Earlier this month, leaked renders gave us a glimpse of the upcoming Xiaomi tablet. Now, the latest info has reaffirmed the display design of the standard Mi Pad 5 model. Let's dive into details.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Design Leaked

The upcoming Mi Pad 5 lineup is expected to include a standard model, a Pro model, and another variant that is yet to be revealed. The leakster Digital Chat Station took it to its Weibo to share the Mi Pad 5 will support a 120Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming Xiaomi tablet is said to feature a right-angled edge design, similar to iPad Pro. Further, the tablet will have an LCD display instead of an OLED screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. The leak further states that the tablet will be lightweight and thin in design.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5Expected Features

Going by the earlier report, the Mi Pad 5 will sport a 10.95-inch display with a 2K screen resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The Snapdragon 870 SoC is said to handle the processing and an 8,720 mAh dual-cell battery could fuel the device. The tablet is also said to get 20MP dual-rear cameras placed into a square-shaped module. Other features will include handheld PC mode support, an aluminum alloy body.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro is expected to flaunt a similar design as the standard variant. Features might include a 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity SoC, the same 8,720 mAh dual-cell battery.

As far as the launch is concerned, the upcoming Xiaomi tablets lineup could arrive sometime in July starting at RMB 3,000 (around Rs. 34,200). However, the company is yet to confirm this info. So, it will be better to take this info as a hint.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5: What We Think

If Xiaomi borrows a similar design from the iPad Pro, then the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 lineup is expected to get a great response among its users. We cannot say much at this moment as we don't have confirmed features of the upcoming tablets.

However, features like 120Hz display, flagship chipset hint that the upcoming Mi Pad 5 can also beat other mid-range tablets from brands like Samsung, Huawei. As far as the India launch is concerned, we can expect the tablets might arrive in the country in future after its China launch.

