Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 Camera-Centric Tablet Reportedly In Works: What To Expect?

Mi Pad 5 lineup is the upcoming tablets series from Xiaomi. However, the brand is yet to confirm the launch date of the upcoming tablets. Now, the rumors of its successor have started circulating on the internet. The latest development has been posted by 'Digital Chat Station' that reveals Xiaomi has started working on its next-generation tablet.

However, the tweet does not explicitly mention the name but it suggests the upcoming tablets will be camera-focused. Apart from this, the features of the next-gen Mi Pad 6 are still under wraps.

Mi Pad 6: What To Expect?

We expect the brand will share details regarding the Mi Pad 6 after the Mi Pad 5 launch. If the upcoming Mi Pad 6 will indeed offer better camera performance then it is expected to be a great challenge for other tablets in the market. The main focus of the tablet is always the battery and display features. It is very difficult to get good camera features on tablets.

So, it can be a best-selling part of the upcoming Xiaomi tablet. As of now, the brand is gearing up for the launch of the Mi Pad 5 lineup which is said to include a standard model, a Pro model, and another variant that is yet to be revealed.

Mi Pad 5 Expected Features And Design

The Mi Pad 5 is said to feature a right-angled edge design, similar to the iPad Pro. The tablet will have an LCD display that will measure 10.95-inch. It is also said to offer a 2K screen resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Other features of the Mi Pad 5 could include the Snapdragon 870 SoC, an 8,720 mAh dual-cell battery unit, a 20MP dual-rear camera setup, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.

Besides, the Mi Pad 5 Pro features said to include a 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity SoC, and an 8,720 mAh dual-cell battery. The Mi Pad 5 tablets are also expected to be lightweight and thin in design. As far as launch is concerned, the Mi Pad 5 launch could happen sometime in July starting at RMB 3,000 (around Rs. 34,200).

