Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Is Company’s Largest, Most Premium Tablet Yet; Coming To India?
Xiaomi has introduced its latest Android tablet called the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro alongside a bunch of new smartphones at an event in China yesterday. The device has arrived as the company's largest tablet to date in terms of screen size. The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro is the successor to the last year's Xiaomi Pad 5 series of devices.
Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Offers 12.4-Inch Screen, Premium Metal Design
The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro is the company's largest Android tablet when it comes to screen size. The slate offers a 12.4-inch screen with a 2K resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, up to 500nits of brightness, HDR10 support, Dolby Vision, TUV Rheinland certification, and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The tablet offers a premium four-sided metal body with rounded edges, a hidden antenna design, and four Dolby Atmos-powered speakers.
Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Is Brand's Most Premium Tablet Yet
The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro is the Chinese company's most premium tablet yet. It is powered by the same octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, just like the last year's smaller 11-inch Pad 5 Pro. The slate comes in three ram variants - 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB, and three storage models - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The software side of things are handled by the MIUI Pad 13 version that's based on Android 12.
In the camera department, the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro offers a 50MP primary camera at the rear with an aperture of f/1.8 and PDAF. There's also a 2MP depth sensor onboard the device as well. For video calling and selfie purposes, the users will have a 20MP IMX596 Fusion Pixel sensor. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. A massive 10,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support keeps the whole show running.
Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Pricing, Availability Details
The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro's base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at around Rs. 35,400. The slate's 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB memory variants will be available for approx. Rs. 41,300 and Rs. 49,500, respectively. There's also a keyboard case and a stylus for the device costing around Rs. 5,500 and Rs, 4,100, respectively.
Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Coming To India?
The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4-inch model is expected to launch in India as the Pad 5 version is already available to buy at a starting price of Rs. 26,999. Once arrived, the new Xiaomi slate will be competing against the likes of the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch version and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in the Indian market.
