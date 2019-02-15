ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2: Specifications, Price and targeted audience

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 comes in Military-grade rugged body that can withstand water, dust, rain and other critical environmental elements.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Samsung has announced a rugged tablet in India for B2B market. The Korean tech giant has unveiled the Galaxy Tab Active 2 in India at a price of Rs. 50,990 and it will go on sale in the country starting mid-March 2019. The premium and rugged tablet is engineered to meet the demands of field professionals who work in sectors like defense, logistics, manufacturing, construction, law enforcement, transportation, etc. The device will help them stay connected to workspace during everyday work tasks.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2: Rugged Tablet for B2B market

     

    The highlight of Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 is its durable design. It comes in a Military-grade rugged body that can withstand water, dust, rain and other critical environmental elements. Interestingly, the rugged tablet is also accompanied by a water-resistant S Pen for extended functionality in unfavorable conditions.

    We spent some time with the rugged tablet and here's what we think about Samsung's newest tablet for the Indian market. Before that, let's check out the highlight features and specifications of the Galaxy Tab Active 2.

    It’s all in the Design

    Galaxy Tab Active 2 is a MIL-STD-840 certified (military standard for durability) device. It is also IP68 certified which makes it perfect for industrial jobs where workers need a big-screen tablet to work in rainy or inclement weather conditions. The tablet is protected against vehicle vibrations, accidental shocks, and drops, rain, and dust. It can survive a dip in 1.5m water for 30 minutes. It's also a tab that can be used in specific locations where weather reaches extreme temperatures inside and outside (storage -40°C to 80°C, Operating -20°C to 71°C).

    In total, the tablet can withstand 21 elements including salt fog, settling dust, stormy dust, snow, pouring rain, rainstorm, immersion, humidity, vibration, ballistic shock, transit drop, low-temperature storage, low-temperature operation, high-temperature storage (constant), high-temperature storage (cyclic), high-temperature operation (constant), high-temperature operation (cyclic), temperature shock, temperature, humidity, vibration, altitude, low-pressure storage, and low-pressure operation.

    Samsung’s Knox Security and Biometric authentication

    Digital security is a major concern for field professionals and the new Galaxy tablet ensures that your data stays secure around the clock. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 is equipped with Defence grade Knox security platform to keep sensitive information safe against malware and hackers. The tablet also gets Biometric Authentication to allow secured access of information. Besides, Samsung has also equipped the rugged tablet with Facial recognition.

    Longer lifecycle than regular tablets

    Samsung informed that the ruggedized Tab Active 2 has a longer product lifecycle than regular tablets, 4 years and xx years respectively. The data showed that the regular tablet has a defect rate of 30% in during the first year of usage, whereas the rugged tablets have a proven defect rate of only 4%. This ensures comparatively longer lifecycle of products for field professionals.

    Pogo Pin to connect external keypad and AR support

    The tablet features POGO Pin connectors that can be used to connect and charge a group of devices all at once. You can also attach a laptop/keyboard with the rugged tablet for extended functionality. We also tested the ‘Enhanced Touch' feature which makes it possible to use the tablet even with water and protective gears. The tablet can be used while wearing gloves in extreme temperatures by simply tweaking some settings.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 also supports a variety of AR (augmented reality) features. This will come quite handy for engineers and field professionals as the AR support enables digital simulation of details like wiring, pipeline design, supervisory control, and data acquisition for pipelines/ relay stations to increase productivity.

    Specifications, Cameras, Battery and Sensors

    As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy tab Active 2 comes with single-SIM (nano) and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. The tablet sports a an 8-inch WXGA (1280x800 pixels) TFT display along with a Gorilla Glass 3 panel. Gorilla Glass 3 seems like a dated choice as the tablet is designed to meet the needs of field professions; however, the tablet is enclosed in an anti-shock cover to keep the device safe from accidental drops and shocks. Galaxy Tab Active 2 is powered by an octa-core Exynos SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. There's 16GB of internal storage along with microSD card support of up to 256GB.

    In terms of cameras, the Galaxy Tab Active has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. For connectivity, the tablet supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C and the pogo pin connector. A suite of sensors is provided including accelerometer, geomagnetic, fingerprint, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.

    As far as battery is concerned, Tab Active 2 is backed by a 4,450mAh battery unit. It is a replaceable battery unit which can be changed with a fully charged new unit in case your job demands extensive on-screen time on the field.

    Verdict

    Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 seems like a one-stop solution for industrial use. It comes equipped a suite of specially-designed software and hardware accessories to work seamlessly within industrial environments. It is targeted for B2B use and is not built to deliver a rich multimedia experience. If your job demands a digital device that needs to withstand extreme environmental conditions, tab Active 2 is a very good option.

    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue