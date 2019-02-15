Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2: Specifications, Price and targeted audience

It’s all in the Design

Galaxy Tab Active 2 is a MIL-STD-840 certified (military standard for durability) device. It is also IP68 certified which makes it perfect for industrial jobs where workers need a big-screen tablet to work in rainy or inclement weather conditions. The tablet is protected against vehicle vibrations, accidental shocks, and drops, rain, and dust. It can survive a dip in 1.5m water for 30 minutes. It's also a tab that can be used in specific locations where weather reaches extreme temperatures inside and outside (storage -40°C to 80°C, Operating -20°C to 71°C).

In total, the tablet can withstand 21 elements including salt fog, settling dust, stormy dust, snow, pouring rain, rainstorm, immersion, humidity, vibration, ballistic shock, transit drop, low-temperature storage, low-temperature operation, high-temperature storage (constant), high-temperature storage (cyclic), high-temperature operation (constant), high-temperature operation (cyclic), temperature shock, temperature, humidity, vibration, altitude, low-pressure storage, and low-pressure operation.

Samsung’s Knox Security and Biometric authentication

Digital security is a major concern for field professionals and the new Galaxy tablet ensures that your data stays secure around the clock. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 is equipped with Defence grade Knox security platform to keep sensitive information safe against malware and hackers. The tablet also gets Biometric Authentication to allow secured access of information. Besides, Samsung has also equipped the rugged tablet with Facial recognition.

Longer lifecycle than regular tablets

Samsung informed that the ruggedized Tab Active 2 has a longer product lifecycle than regular tablets, 4 years and xx years respectively. The data showed that the regular tablet has a defect rate of 30% in during the first year of usage, whereas the rugged tablets have a proven defect rate of only 4%. This ensures comparatively longer lifecycle of products for field professionals.

Pogo Pin to connect external keypad and AR support

The tablet features POGO Pin connectors that can be used to connect and charge a group of devices all at once. You can also attach a laptop/keyboard with the rugged tablet for extended functionality. We also tested the ‘Enhanced Touch' feature which makes it possible to use the tablet even with water and protective gears. The tablet can be used while wearing gloves in extreme temperatures by simply tweaking some settings.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 also supports a variety of AR (augmented reality) features. This will come quite handy for engineers and field professionals as the AR support enables digital simulation of details like wiring, pipeline design, supervisory control, and data acquisition for pipelines/ relay stations to increase productivity.

Specifications, Cameras, Battery and Sensors

As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy tab Active 2 comes with single-SIM (nano) and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. The tablet sports a an 8-inch WXGA (1280x800 pixels) TFT display along with a Gorilla Glass 3 panel. Gorilla Glass 3 seems like a dated choice as the tablet is designed to meet the needs of field professions; however, the tablet is enclosed in an anti-shock cover to keep the device safe from accidental drops and shocks. Galaxy Tab Active 2 is powered by an octa-core Exynos SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. There's 16GB of internal storage along with microSD card support of up to 256GB.

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy Tab Active has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. For connectivity, the tablet supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C and the pogo pin connector. A suite of sensors is provided including accelerometer, geomagnetic, fingerprint, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.

As far as battery is concerned, Tab Active 2 is backed by a 4,450mAh battery unit. It is a replaceable battery unit which can be changed with a fully charged new unit in case your job demands extensive on-screen time on the field.

Verdict

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 seems like a one-stop solution for industrial use. It comes equipped a suite of specially-designed software and hardware accessories to work seamlessly within industrial environments. It is targeted for B2B use and is not built to deliver a rich multimedia experience. If your job demands a digital device that needs to withstand extreme environmental conditions, tab Active 2 is a very good option.