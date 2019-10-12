Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Quick Review: Pro-Grade Tablet With Samsung Dex PC Experience

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Display

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 sports a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display. This is the same display that was offered by the Galaxy Tab S5e. The screen offers a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and a pixel density of 287ppi. The AMOLED display is vivid and offers excellent contrast. The brightness level is rated at 500 nits and works well indoors; however, the outdoor visibility is not impressive.

The screen also gets HDR10+ certification which combined with Samsung AMOLED's deeper blacks makes everything super vivid and colourful. I played some videos on Netflix and YouTube and the output looked brilliant. It is also an excellent display for multitasking as you can open multiple applications via split view. You can simultaneously take notes, draw illustrations and stream YouTube videos on the 10.5-inch screen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 also supports in-screen fingerprint scanner. The vibrant AMOLED screen houses an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner that super snappy and accurate.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Design

The Galaxy Tab S6 is unbelievably sleek. At 5.7mm, it is sleeker than every smartphone available in the market. Crafted out of aluminium, the tablet weighs 420 grams. It looks stylish and feels very robust. With a 16:10 aspect ratio display, the Tab S6 is not very inconvenient to use. The sleek design has some compromises.

The Tab S6 ditches the 3.5mm headphone jack; however, it compensates for the loss by placing a quad-speaker setup. Tuned by AKG, the four speakers generate loud and clear audio.

The Galaxy Tab S6 packs a neat trick under its sleeve. The rear panel of the tablet has a casing to hold the S Pen. It's a magnetized spacing that keeps the S Pen locked and even charges it wirelessly. The Tab S6 has a Type-C port at the bottom and pogo pins to connect the keypad.

Overall, the Tab S6 is a wonderfully designed big-screen tablet. It has just one shortcoming though. Unlike the company's Galaxy smartphones, this premium tablet does not get any an official IP rating for water-dust resistance. For a tablet which is designed for the mobile workforce for on-the-go jobs, the lack of an ingress protection rating is a big miss.

Samsung Galaxy S Pen Accessories- S Pen and keypad

There are two accessories for the Galaxy Tab S6. The S Pen ships in the box whereas you need to separately purchase the keypad. In addition to the basic stylus functions, the Bluetooth-enabled S Pen also allows you to take selfies, start recording a video or scroll through the multimedia content via Air Actions.

The S Pen with 4,096 different levels of pressure sensitivity is very accurate and fun to use. It's a great tool to sketch, draw illustrations and to simply jot down notes.

The new keypad now also offers a trackpad which takes the tablet one step closer to deliver the PC-like experience. The accessory is essentially a book cover keypad with dedicated keys for Samsung's Dex mode. Simply press the Fn+Dex key to enter the Dex mode that optimizes everything on the tablet to adapt to a desktop environment.

Moreover, you can also connect to another display with just an HDMI cable. We will talk more about the keypad's performance in the detailed review of the Galaxy Tab S6. The new keypad is priced at Rs. 10,990. You can buy the trackpad at half the price- Rs. 5,499 before Diwali.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Cameras- 13MP+5MP Rear Cameras, 8MP Selfie Camera

The Galaxy Tab S6 is the company's first tablet with dual-lens camera setup. The tablet sports a 13 MP main camera and 5 MP ultra-wide camera with 123-degree field of view. While nobody uses a tablet extensively for camera purpose, I am happy to see that Samsung is still upgrading the camera specs on the company's premium tablet line-up.

For selfies, the Galaxy Tab S6 sports an 8MP front-facing camera. The rear cameras produce decent images and can also shoot UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@30fps.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Hardware And Software

The pro-grade tablet from Samsung is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. You can buy 128GB or 256GB storage variants of the Galaxy Tab S6. As Samsung has also provided a microSD card slot, you can expand the internal storage. The Galaxy Tab S6 is backed by a 7,040mAh battery that comes with 15W fast charging support. The Tab S6 runs on Samsung's OneUI based on Android 9. It's the same skin that you see with the company's Galaxy-series flagship smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Offers

The Galaxy Tab S6 is now available in the Indian market. It is priced at Rs. 59,900; however, you can claim an introductory offer of up to Rs. 5,000 cashback on HDFC bank credit and debit cards, special affordability schemes from leading banks and NBFCs. Besides, the tablet also comes with 6 months paid membership to YouTube Premium.

Should You Buy The Galaxy Tab S6?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is a premium Android tablet for power users. Combined with the S Pen, keypad and the Samsung Dex mode, this tablet is a great productivity machine that allows you to create content, write, edit and multitask on-the-go. We cannot wait to test the Tab S6 to its limits to share our feedback on its usability as an everyday tablet. You will get to read more about the Tab S6's performance in our detailed review very soon.