10 unforgettable Science & Tech events in the year 2018

Cryptocurrency Ban in India

Let's start with the news that came as a big surprise to Indians and to the rest of the world. It all started with the ‘Budget 2018' when Finance Minister Arun Jaitley made an announcement aimed at regulating the country's cryptocurrency market. He made it very clear that cryptocurrency is not legal tender in the country and that the government will discourage its use. He further said that the Indian government will look into the utilization of the blockchain technology.



As per the most recent developments, the Indian government may be considering a complete ban on the use of bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies in the country. Based on a report by the Press Information Bureau, the Government of India is looking forward to creating an appropriate legal framework to ban the use of private cryptocurrencies in India. What this means is that buying; selling, transacting, or the conversion of any form of cryptocurrency into rupees may be banned in India. However, the possession of the cryptocurrency does not come under the ban.

Porn Ban in India

Cryptocurrency was not the only thing that took a hit in India in the year 2018. On October 27, the telecom department of India directed ISPs (Internet Service Providers) to ban 827 websites for hosting pornographic content. The ban to explicit content was mocked brutally on the social networking websites by Indian internet users. Do you think it's fair to ban explicit content in India? Let us know in comments.

Elon Musk’s Erratic Tweets and led controversies

Elon Musk surely knows how to stay in headlines. The genius millionaire grabbed eyeballs multiple times in the year 2018. First, a tweet cost him and Tesla $20 million in fines as he tweeted his intention to take Tesla private. Months-long SEC investigation followed after the incident. He again made headlines for tweeting about Model 3 production progress, on the SEC and a lot more. Last but not least, he landed himself into a NASA led investigation for the safety review of the company. This happened because few of the NASA officials didn't like the fact that the CEO of SpaceX smoked weed on camera with the podcast host Joe Rogan.

Huge discoveries in Space field

The year 2018 was devoted to some brilliant discoveries in cosmos. Elon Musk's owned SpaceX successfully launched an advanced GPS 3 satellite in the orbit. NASA's Parker Probe captures closest ever image of Sun. We also saw scientists making a discovery of the farthest object in our solar system. We heard about Saturn losing its rings. In another news, we read about NASA's Voyager 2 reaching edge of the solar system 41 years after launch. Moreover, we sent a detailed, gold-plated message about Earth in our never-ending quest to find life on other planets.

Major discoveries other than Space

Space was not the only Science & Tech field where humans made new discoveries. We also saw scientists and explorers made significant discoveries in other important fields. Let's start the list with the ‘Face of Jesus'. The discovery is said to be made by an Israeli art historian who looked at the apse of a ruined Byzantine church in Shivta and claimed to saw Jesus' face and short curly hair. Shocking, yes we are with you. In another shocking discovery, researchers managed to reverse wrinkled skin and hair loss, which are hallmarks of aging, in a mouse model. Interestingly, an Indian-origin researcher- Keshav Singh, Ph.D., and colleagues are the people behind the discovery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Other important news that shook the world was- Ghost's particles origin, Warm-blooded fish found, robotic fishes to study sea life and possible cure for blindness.

ISRO shined in the year 2018

The above-mentioned developments in the space field were surely significant but what simply made India proud was the ISRO's big achievements in the space and satellite study. Indian Space Research Organization successfully completed a number of satellite launches in the year 2018. These include- GSAT-7A, India's heaviest communication satellite- GSAT-11, HysIS, and 30 commercial satellites, GSAT-29, successful flight testing of new escape system, IRNSS-1I Navigation satellite and more. We are really looking forward to the Chandrayaan 2 in the year 2018, which is India's second moon mission.

Stephen Hawking’s Death

While the year 2018 gave humans new achievements in space, the universe lost the brilliant mind- Stephan Hawking. The world-renowned British physicist died peacefully at his home in Cambridge in England. He was suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and was restricted to an electric wheelchair for much of his adult life. Hawking's contribution in the field of cosmology is unparalleled and will inspire generations till the end of ‘Time'.

5G Technology- Start of a new era

5G technology was a hot topic in the year 2018 and will continue to make headlines until its deployment worldwide. The successor to the current 4G networks is expected to provide an enhanced device and network-level capabilities. 5G technology and use cased grabbed eyeballs in the IMC 2018. The technology is expected to transform the ways we communicate in our homes and with the outside world. Various companies- Huawei, Samsung, Ericson, etc. showcased their 5G supported equipment and use cases in IMC 2018. Notably, Samsung announced its plans for India's first large-scale 5G trial, scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2019 in collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Major Data Breaches

The year 2018 also witnessed some of the biggest data breaches in the history of the internet. Social networking giant Facebook landed into a data scandal when Cambridge Analytica, political data firm said to have retained private data from more than 50 million Facebook users while claiming to have deleted it. We also got to hear about data leaks with British Airways, T-Mobile, Google+, My Heritage, Quora, Myfitnesspal and many other well-known names in the internet world.

Major developments in the smartphone world

I am ending the list with the biggest tech developments in the world of smartphones as they form an important part of our everyday routine. The year 2018 gave us edge-to-edge bezel-less smartphones, thanks to the in-display fingerprint scanners and retractable cameras. Slider phones surfaced again with OPPO Find X, Honor Magic 2, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Lenovo Z6. We also saw Samsung unveiling Galaxy F- the foldable phone. Moreover, smartphone makers also introduced triple and even four-camera setups on handsets. Last but not least, the market also saw the introduction of 10GB RAM smartphones with the launch of OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.