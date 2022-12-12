Apple Forced To Adopt USB-C Port: Which iPhone Will Dump The Lightning Port? Tech Biz oi -Alap Naik Desai

The world is adopting USB-C, and Apple must too. Now, the European Union has set a deadline for device manufacturers to switch over to USB-C for their data and charging ports. This effectively means Apple will have to ditch its proprietary iPhone Lightning connector. Let's see which iPhone model may feature the universal USB-C, or will the company avoid the same altogether, despite the EU's insistence.

EU Sets December 2024 Deadline To Adopt USB-C Port

The European Union (EU) published a directive for a "common charger" in its official journal. Essentially, the EU has asked that all small devices should feature a USB-C port. The devices which should have the USB-C port include headsets, tablets, cameras, smartphones, e-readers, keyboards, microphones, handheld video game consoles, and other portable navigation systems.

The EU hadn't specified a deadline for the adoption process, until recently. Device manufacturers now have until 27 December 2024 to comply with the EU's directive. Several device manufacturers, most notably smartphone makers, have actively switched over to USB-C from micro-USB, which was designated as the standard port earlier.

Apple had managed to dodge the EU's decision regarding micro-USB. However, the EU doesn't seem to be budging this time. Hence, device manufacturers may attract penalties and bans if they do not comply.

Which Apple iPhone May Have USB-C Port?

Manufacturers of digital devices such as mobile phones, tablets, cameras, keyboards, and others, have been actively switching to USB-C as it is a versatile and capable port. However, only Apple Inc. has steadfastly refused to let its lightning port go.

The recently launched iPhone 14 has Apple's lightning port. The upcoming iPhone 15 is expected to launch next year and the iPhone 16 in 2024. The EU's deadline is in December 2024. Hence both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 need not have a USB-C port.

Apple may voluntarily choose to embed a USB-C port in the iPhone 15. In fact, there were a few rumors about the possibility. However, there's no confirmation from Apple. Apple iPhone 17 will have to mandatorily feature a USB-C port. However, Apple can still refuse to adopt the standard if it makes the device completely wireless. Devices that charge wirelessly are exempt from the EU's new rules.

