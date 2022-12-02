Just In
- 37 min ago MeerKAT Radio Telescope Joins Hunt For Intelligent Alien Life
- 38 min ago Samsung Galaxy M04 Spotted On Google Play: Affordable Android Smartphone With 3GB RAM
- 1 hr ago Scientists Find Black Hole Shooting Light Toward Earth: Why It Matters?
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A04e India Launch Imminent: Good Budget Device For Samsung Fans?
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Reveals The Secret Behind The Abbreviation Of 'RAJQ'
- Sports Kieron Pollard to lead MI Emirates in ILT20, Rashid Khan to captain MI Cape Town in SA20
- Finance Stocks To Buy: Sharekhan Picks 3 Real Estate Sector Stocks Offering Good Gains
- News Case registered against SP’s media cell for derogatory comments on RSS
- Automobiles Hyundai Sales Report November 2022 - Sales Up By 36.4%
- Lifestyle An Unknown Black Hole That Points Directly At The Earth Discovered
- Education ISC Datesheet 2023 Released: Get Class 12 Time Table Here
- Travel Without These Checklist Your Winter Packing Is Incomplete, Have A Look
Elon Musk’s Neuralink Develops Wireless Implant Device For Human Brains; Here's How It Works
Neuralink had recently sent out a cryptic tweet that showed the words "please join us for show and tell" being typed on a screen. Neuralink held the event to demonstrate the progress made in their technology. At the event, Elon Musk revealed the words were being typed by a monkey. Let's look at the information Neuralink has offered about the developments it made in the last six years.
Neuralink Announces Wireless Implant Device "Link"
Elon Musk announced at the "Show and Tell" event that the company has developed a wireless device that can be implanted within a person's brain. The compact device is almost ready for humans, but Neuralink is now waiting for the necessary approvals to begin human trials.
Musk indicated the wireless device developed by his Brain Chip interfaces (BCI) startup should be ready for human trials in six months.
"We think probably in about six months, we should be able to have a Neuralink installed in a human."
The company may have begun filing the necessary paperwork for securing the relevant permissions to implant the device within the brains of a small group of volunteers.
Nov 30, 6 pm PT pic.twitter.com/I2J89Q7CYW— Neuralink (@neuralink) November 24, 2022
The tweet Neuralink sent out a few days ago was typed by a monkey. However, the monkey doesn't seem to be using a Neuralink device to send the commands to type.
Neuralink Device Almost Ready With A Human-Machine Interface
Neuralink is building a product that intends to enhance or supplement the human brain. A Neuralink device will essentially be a brain-computer interface, wherein humans could control a computer with the help of brain activity.
The current iteration of the Neuralink device is the size of a regular coin and is called "Link". Neuralink had previously shared a video that showed a monkey playing pinball without using a joystick. The company had claimed the primate was playing the game just by thinking about the moves, which were replicated on the computer console.
During this year's demo, Neuralink engineers claimed that the small computer-on-a-chip could be surgically implanted in a skull in about 15 minutes. The wireless device uses 64 'threads' to receive input. These thin threads will be pierced at a precise depth into the brain using robotic apparatus. The device has a battery that can be recharged wirelessly.
-
1,39,900
-
1,29,900
-
39,999
-
62,999
-
1,29,900
-
35,999
-
38,900
-
64,990
-
59,999
-
1,54,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
7,999
-
1,27,214
-
9,299
-
86,413
-
21,779
-
30,070
-
39,945
-
28,857
-
14,634
-
42,267