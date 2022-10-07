ENGLISH

    A few days back, PM Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. The announcement was soon followed by the launch of Airtel's 5G Plus services in the country. While Airtel has launched its 5G services in eight cities initially, it has assured that all parts of the country will get 5G coverage by March 2023.

     

    With the next-gen network services, Airtel promises to deliver up to 30x faster downloads than 4G. It is touted that one can download a movie in seconds, experience smooth, new-age gaming, watch 4K videos without buffering and enjoy AR and VR content.

    How to Activate Airtel 5G Plus Service?

    Notably, Airtel uses NSA (non-standalone) 5G mode, which works with most smartphones. The existing Airtel 4G SIM card will be switched to 5G automatically and there is no need to upgrade to a 5G SIM card. All that subscribers have to do is go to the Settings tab and Connections or Mobile Network and choose the 5G network mode to experience Airtel 5G services. Some OEMs are pushing a software update to enable the bands supporting 5G.

    Airtel 5G Plus: How to Activate, List of Compatible Devices

    List of Devices Compatible With Airtel 5G Plus

    Already, Airtel is testing 5G support on iPhones in India. It is closely working with Apple for 5G services on iPhones. Though Apple has a wide range of 5G-ready iPhones, the network will not work on them unless a software update enables the next-gen mobile services. Let's take a look at the list of devices compatible with Airtel 5G Plus from various brands over here.

     

    BrandModel
    Apple (Update Required) iPhone 12 mini
    iPhone 12
    iPhone 12 Pro
    iPhone 12 Pro Max
    iPhone 13 mini
    iPhone 13
    iPhone 13 Pro
    iPhone 13 Pro Max
    iPhone SE 2022
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 Plus
    iPhone 14 Pro
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Samsung (5G Ready) Galaxy A53 5G
    Galaxy A33 5G
    Galaxy S21 FE
    Galaxy S22
    Galaxy S22+
    Galaxy S22 Ultra
    Galaxy M33
    Galaxy Z Flip4
    Galaxy Z Fold4
    Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
    Samsung (Update Required) Galaxy S21 Series
    Galaxy Z Fold2
    Galaxy F42 5G
    Galaxy A52s 5G
    Galaxy M52 5G
    Galaxy Z Flip3
    Galaxy Z Fold3
    Galaxy A22 5G
    Galaxy S20FE 5G
    Galaxy M32 5G
    Galaxy F23 5G
    Galaxy A73
    Galaxy M42 5G
    Galaxy M53
    Galaxy M13
    Galaxy S21 FE
    Xiaomi, Redmi, POCO (5G Ready)Mi 10
    Mi 10i
    Mi 10T
    Mi 10T pro
    Mi 11 Ultra
    Mi 11X Pro
    Mi 11X
    POCO M3 Pro 5G
    POCO F3 GT
    Mi 11 Lite NE (K9D)
    Redmi Note 11T 5G
    Xiaomi 11T Pro
    Xiaomi K16 Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge
    Redmi Note 10T 5G
    Redmi Note 11 Pro+
    POCO M4 5G
    POCO M4 Pro 5G
    Xiaomi 12 pro
    Mi 11i
    Redmi 11 Prime 5G
    POCO F4 5G
    POCO X4 pro
    Redmi K50i
    OnePlus (5G Ready)OnePlus Nord
    OnePlus 9
    OnePlus 9 Pro
    OnePlus Nord CE 5G
    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
    OnePlus 10 Pro
    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
    OnePlus 10R
    OnePlus Nord 2T
    OnePlus 10T
    OnePlus (Update Required)OnePlus 8
    OnePlus 8T
    OnePlus 8 Pro
    OnePlus 9 RT
    OnePlus Nord 2
    OnePlus 9R
    realme (5G Ready)realme 8s 5G
    realme X7 Max 5G
    realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
    realme X7 5G
    realme X7 Pro 5G
    realme 8 5G
    realme X50 Pro
    realme GT 5G
    realme GT Master Edition
    realme GT Neo2
    realme 9 5G
    realme 9 Pro
    realme 9 Pro+
    realme Narzo 30 5G
    realme 9 Speed Edition
    realme GT 2
    realme GT 2 pro
    realme GT Neo 3
    realme Narzo 50 5G
    realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
    Oppo (5G Ready)Reno Pro 5G
    Reno 6
    Reno 6 pro
    F19 Pro+ 5G
    OPPO A53s 5G
    OPPO A74 5G
    Reno 7 Pro 5G
    F21 Pro 5G
    Reno 7
    Reno 8
    Reno 8 pro
    K10 5G
    F21s Pro 5G
    Oppo (Update Required)Find X2
    Vivo, iQOO (5G Ready)iQOO 3 5G
    vivo X50 Pro
    vivo V20 Pro
    vivo X60 Pro+
    vivo X60
    vivo X60 Pro
    vivo iQOO7
    vivo iQOO 7 Legend
    vivo V21 5G
    vivo iQOO Z3
    vivo V21e
    vivo X70 Pro
    vivo X70 Pro+
    vivo IQOO Z5 5G
    vivo Y72 5G
    vivo V23 5G
    vivo V23 Pro 5G
    vivo V23e 5G
    vivo T1 5G
    vivo Y75 5G
    vivo iQOO 9 Pro
    vivo IQOO 9
    vivo iQOO 9 SE
    vivo T1 PRO
    Vivo iQOO Z6 5G
    vivo X80
    vivo X80 pro
    vivo iQOO 9T
    vivo V25
    vivo V25 Pro
    vivo Y55 5G
    vivo Y55s 5G
    More NEWS News
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news airtel 5g telecom

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    X