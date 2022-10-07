Airtel 5G Plus: How to Activate, List of Compatible Devices Features oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

A few days back, PM Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. The announcement was soon followed by the launch of Airtel's 5G Plus services in the country. While Airtel has launched its 5G services in eight cities initially, it has assured that all parts of the country will get 5G coverage by March 2023.

With the next-gen network services, Airtel promises to deliver up to 30x faster downloads than 4G. It is touted that one can download a movie in seconds, experience smooth, new-age gaming, watch 4K videos without buffering and enjoy AR and VR content.

How to Activate Airtel 5G Plus Service?

Notably, Airtel uses NSA (non-standalone) 5G mode, which works with most smartphones. The existing Airtel 4G SIM card will be switched to 5G automatically and there is no need to upgrade to a 5G SIM card. All that subscribers have to do is go to the Settings tab and Connections or Mobile Network and choose the 5G network mode to experience Airtel 5G services. Some OEMs are pushing a software update to enable the bands supporting 5G.

List of Devices Compatible With Airtel 5G Plus

Already, Airtel is testing 5G support on iPhones in India. It is closely working with Apple for 5G services on iPhones. Though Apple has a wide range of 5G-ready iPhones, the network will not work on them unless a software update enables the next-gen mobile services. Let's take a look at the list of devices compatible with Airtel 5G Plus from various brands over here.

Brand Model Apple (Update Required) iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2022

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max Samsung (5G Ready) Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy M33

Galaxy Z Flip4

Galaxy Z Fold4

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Samsung (Update Required) Galaxy S21 Series

Galaxy Z Fold2

Galaxy F42 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy Z Flip3

Galaxy Z Fold3

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy S20FE 5G

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy F23 5G

Galaxy A73

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M53

Galaxy M13

Galaxy S21 FE Xiaomi, Redmi, POCO (5G Ready) Mi 10

Mi 10i

Mi 10T

Mi 10T pro

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11X Pro

Mi 11X

POCO M3 Pro 5G

POCO F3 GT

Mi 11 Lite NE (K9D)

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi K16 Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

POCO M4 5G

POCO M4 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 12 pro

Mi 11i

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

POCO F4 5G

POCO X4 pro

Redmi K50i OnePlus (5G Ready) OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus 10T OnePlus (Update Required) OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 9 RT

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus 9R realme (5G Ready) realme 8s 5G

realme X7 Max 5G

realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

realme X7 5G

realme X7 Pro 5G

realme 8 5G

realme X50 Pro

realme GT 5G

realme GT Master Edition

realme GT Neo2

realme 9 5G

realme 9 Pro

realme 9 Pro+

realme Narzo 30 5G

realme 9 Speed Edition

realme GT 2

realme GT 2 pro

realme GT Neo 3

realme Narzo 50 5G

realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Oppo (5G Ready) Reno Pro 5G

Reno 6

Reno 6 pro

F19 Pro+ 5G

OPPO A53s 5G

OPPO A74 5G

Reno 7 Pro 5G

F21 Pro 5G

Reno 7

Reno 8

Reno 8 pro

K10 5G

F21s Pro 5G Oppo (Update Required) Find X2 Vivo, iQOO (5G Ready) iQOO 3 5G

vivo X50 Pro

vivo V20 Pro

vivo X60 Pro+

vivo X60

vivo X60 Pro

vivo iQOO7

vivo iQOO 7 Legend

vivo V21 5G

vivo iQOO Z3

vivo V21e

vivo X70 Pro

vivo X70 Pro+

vivo IQOO Z5 5G

vivo Y72 5G

vivo V23 5G

vivo V23 Pro 5G

vivo V23e 5G

vivo T1 5G

vivo Y75 5G

vivo iQOO 9 Pro

vivo IQOO 9

vivo iQOO 9 SE

vivo T1 PRO

Vivo iQOO Z6 5G

vivo X80

vivo X80 pro

vivo iQOO 9T

vivo V25

vivo V25 Pro

vivo Y55 5G

vivo Y55s 5G

