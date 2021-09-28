Airtel Cricket Packs Offering More Benefits: Here's What You Get Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea have recently made changes in their IPL packs. In fact, all telecom operators have increased the prices of all prepaid packs. But still, if you are looking for ways to watch IPL matches through prepaid packs of telecom operators under Rs. 1,000, then you should look at these packs.

Reliance Jio IPL Packs Under Rs. 1,000

Reliance Jio offers three packs under the same segment. These packs will cost you Rs. 499, Rs. 666, and Rs. 888 respectively. The first Cricket pack from Jio is priced at Rs. 499, where users will get 3GB of data every day, extra 6GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day for 28 days. In addition, all users will get access to all Jio apps and Disney+ Hotstar for one year.

The Rs. 666 plan offers 2GB of data per day for 56 days. This pack offers 100 messages per day, unlimited calling, and Jio apps access. This plan also enables you to access the Disney+ Hotstar app for one year. The most costly pack is priced at Rs. 888, where users will get 2 GB/day +5 GB data, unlimited calling, messages, and access to the same apps.

Airtel IPL Packs Under Rs. 1,000

Airtel only offers two packs under this segment, which are priced at Rs. 499 and Rs. 699. The Rs. 499 offers 3GB of data per day for 28 days. This pack offers content benefits from Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.

Besides, users will get Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months, free hello tunes, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy courses, and Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag. The Rs. 699 pack ships 2GB of data and unlimited calling for 56 days. Notably, this pack of Airtel offers the same benefit.

Vodafone-Idea IPL Packs Under Rs. 1,000

Vodafone-Idea is providing three packs, which are priced at Rs. 501, Rs. 601, and Rs. 701. These packs ship 3GB of data every day and 75GB of data. It includes Disney+ Hotstar for one year, while free calling comes with only Rs. 601 and Rs. 701 packs. These packs are valid for 28 and 56 days.

It is important to note that Vodafone-Idea packs are costlier than Airtel and Jio packs. This clearly shows that Airtel packs offer more content benefit as you are getting Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar both.

