Airtel Offering 1GB Data For Rs. 3: Here's How To Get It

Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are known for providing prepaid plans at premium prices and this is the major difference between Jio's and their plans. Besides, Airtel is known for posting the highest average revenue per user, which means customers are enjoying Airtel's plans.

However, you'll be surprised to know that India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel is providing 1GB of data close to Rs. 3.50, which is quite affordable than other prepaid plans. So let's find out the exact details of the plan, where users get 1GB of data at such pocket-friendly prices.

Details Of Airtel's 3GB Data Prepaid Plan

Airtel's plan of Rs. 558 offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 56 days.

Notably, Airtel offers 168GB of data with the same plan, which means users are getting 1GB of data with Rs. 3.32, reports Telecomtalk. This seems that Airtel Rs. 558 prepaid plan is affordable than Reliance Jio and BSNL packs.

Apart from that, this prepaid plan offers a free trial of the Amazon mobile edition, Airtel Xstream Premium, free hello tunes, three months access to Apollo 24|7 Circle free access to Wynk Music, free courses from Shaw Academy, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag.

3GB Data Prepaid Plans Of Airtel And Reliance Jio: Check Offers And Prices

Even though this plan ships 3GB of data per day, but it is for only 56 days. Additionally, this plan costly and users have to spend Rs. 558 for the same plan.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio ships 3GB of data with Rs. 349, Rs. 401, Rs. 999, and Rs. 3,499 respectively. These plans are valid for 24 days, 84 days, and 365 days. Additionally, these plans ship unlimited calling, 100 messages, 3GB of data per day. It includes app like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Furthermore, users get content from leading another app called Disney+ Hotstar with Rs. 401, which makes it quite interesting as Airtel 3GB plan of Rs. 558 does not offer content from the same application. But still, one should not forget that Reliance Jio plans are cheaper than Airtel and Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans.

