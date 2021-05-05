Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vodafone-Idea Postpaid Plans For Work From Home Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Mobile data consumption has increased; however, there are users that don't want to choose any prepaid and broadband plans. For such customers, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea are offering postpaid plans, which ship all benefits, such as calling and data.

Notably, all private players ship similar postpaid plans that provide 4G data, that's why we try to cover all affordable postpaid plans from all telecom players that will help you in work from home.

Airtel 4G Postpaid Plan For Work From Home

Airtel offers different postpaid plans in all circles; however, it's Rs. 749 plan is available in almost all circles, which seems good for all professionals that are working from home. It ships 125GB of data, two SIM cards (one is for primary and one is for secondary), unlimited calling, and 100 messages.

The Rs. 749 postpaid plan also offers OTT benefits and a 200GB data rollover facility to all users. It includes one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Airtel Thanks benefit, and Amazon Prime Video.

Reliance Jio 4G Postpaid Plan For Work From Home

Reliance Jio also ships Rs. 799 plan, where postpaid users 150GB of data, which is valid for one month. It includes 200GB of data, two SIM cards, 100 messages per day, access to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year. In addition, users get a subscription to all Jio apps like JioCloud, JioSecurity, JioTV, and JioNews.

Vodafone-Idea 4G Postpaid Plan For Work From Home

Vodafone-Idea plan is the most affordable postpaid pack, which is priced at Rs. 699. This pack provides unlimited calling, 100 messages, and 3300GB of data. This pack also ships data rollover facility, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video subscription, and Vi Movies & TV app access.

Which Postpaid Plan Is Good For Work From Home?

Even though Reliance Jio and Airtel are leading the sector, Vodafone-Idea's plan of Rs. 699 is affordable than other packs. Additionally, Vodafone-Idea users are getting unlimited data and calling facilities with Rs. 699 plan. This pack also ships OTT benefit, which will help you to watch content in a free time. So, this clearly shows that Vi plan of Rs. 699 is far better than Rs. 749 and Rs. 799.

