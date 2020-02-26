ENGLISH

    Airtel Revises International Packs: Everything You Should Know

    Airtel is known for offering good prepaid and postpaid plans in India. But now, it has started focusing on international plans. The company has revised two international plans for its prepaid and postpaid customers.

    Airtel Rs. 799, Rs. 1,199, and Rs. 4,999 International Plan: Details
     

    Airtel Rs. 799, Rs. 1,199, and Rs. 4,999 International Plan: Details

    The first and the most basic plan is priced at Rs. 799. Under this plan, users will get 100 minutes for incoming and outgoing calls to India and many countries. It includes incoming messages for 30 days.

    The second plan is priced at Rs. 1,199 where it is offering free 100 minutes for both incoming and outgoing calls to India and other countries. This plan is valid for 30 days.

    Lastly, the Travel Unlimited international roaming plan will provide 1GB data per day, unlimited incoming calls, 500 minutes for outgoing calls to India, and unlimited messages. The plan is priced at Rs. 4,999, and it is valid for 10 days. However, this plan is still under development and the company will soon make it available for its customers. Notably, Airtel has designed this plan for that customer who travels a lot.

    Other Benefits With Airtel International Plans

    Other Benefits With Airtel International Plans

    Airtel has also announced that now its customers can track these packs through its Thanks app. In fact, they can disable the pack via the same app. Also, users can pre-book these plans at any time and can use them later.

    The pack's validity starts ones they get connected to an international network. Airtel said this feature is already available for its postpaid users. The telco has not announced the name of countries where these plans will work.

    Airtel Launches Two International Packs
     

    Airtel Launches Two International Packs

    This is the second time in February the company has announced international plans. Earlier, the telco launched two plans, which starts from Rs. 648, and the second one is priced at Rs. 755.

    The first plan under this category offers 500MB data, 100 minutes for incoming calls to India, and 100 messages per day. This plan is available in Brazil, Iran, Iraq, and many more. The other plan of Rs. 755 offers 1GB data for 5 days in Canada, Hong Kong, and more.

     

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 18:20 [IST]
