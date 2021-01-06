Airtel, Vi, And Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans For 56 Days In 2021 Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Prepaid plans are quite famous among customers and telecom players as they are affordable and contribute 80 percent of the revenues. These prepaid packs come between two days and 365 days of validity. In addition, all private players are very active in terms of bringing plans with 28 days, 56 days, and 84 days validity. In that way, we are listing app plans that come with 56 days as this pack features several data benefits.

Airtel Packs With 56 Days Validity

Notably, Airtel is offering four plans under the same category. These plans are available at Rs. 399, Rs. 449, Rs. 558, and Rs. 599, respectively. The first pack is offering 1.5GB of data, while Rs. 449 is providing 2GB data, the Rs. 558 is providing 3GB of data, and there is a pack of Rs. 599, which ships 2GB of data. In total the first pack is offering 84GB of data, 112GB data, then you'll get 168GB data, and there is the last pack is offering 112GB data. Additionally, these packs are providing unlimited calling, 100 messages, Xstream Premium, and Thanks benefit. It includes OTT benefits such as Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Vi Prepaid Plans For 56 Days

Vi is providing four plans under this category. These packs are priced at Rs. 269, Rs. 399, Rs,449, and Rs. 595. The second pack is offering 1.5GB data, the third plan is providing 4GB data per day, while the third plan in this list is offering 2GB data daily. It includes OTT benefit, 100 messages, and unlimited calling.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans For 56 Days

Reliance Jio is the only operator that is offering two plans. These plans are available at Rs. 444 and Rs. 399, respectively. These packs are providing 2GB data daily and 1.5GB data per day for 56 days.

