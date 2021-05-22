Just In
Airtel Vs Jio Vs Vi Prepaid Pack With 28 Days And 56 Days Validity: Which Is Better?
To fulfill the increasing data demand Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have come up with a 3GB data pack. These packs are quite popular despite the sale of Wi-Fi devices has been increased during the lockdown.
But still, everyone cannot afford Wi-Fi devices and wants to stick to mobile plans only, which is why the sale of these 3 GB packs are expected to increase further. So, we are listing all prepaid packs from private telecom players that are providing 3GB of data per day for 28 days and 56 days.
Airtel 3GB Of Prepaid Pack With 28 Days And 56 Days Validity: Check Details
Airtel offers two-packs under the same segment, which offer 3GB of data per day for 28 days and 56 days. The plans are available at Rs. 398 and Rs. 558 respectively.
The first pack of Rs. 398 ship unlimited calling, 3GB of data per day, the mobile edition of Amazon Prime, Airtel Xstream benefit, 100 messages per day, free hello tunes, access to Apollo 24|7 Circle, and Wynk Music for free. This pack ships all benefit for 28 days.
The Rs. 558 pack offers unlimited calling, 3GB of data per day, and 100 messages for 56 days. However, the other benefits are the same as Rs. 398.
Vodafone-Idea 3GB Prepaid Pack With 28 Days And 56 Days Validity: Check Details
Notably, Vodafone-Idea does not provide a 3GB prepaid pack for 56 days as it ships Rs. 401 plan, where it offers benefits for 28 days. The Rs. 401 plan provides 3GB of data per day, 100 messages, and unlimited calling for the same period. It includes additional 16GB of data.
Besides, the user gets a binge all night offer, weekend data rollover facility, Disney+ Hotstar access for one year, and Vi Movies & TV subscription.
Reliance Jio 3GB Prepaid Pack With 28 Days And 56 Days Validity: Details
Reliance Jio offers the only pack of Rs. 349 under the same segment, which ships 3GB of data per day. This pack is valid for 28 days. It includes unlimited calling, 100 messages, and access to all Jio apps for the same period.
Interestingly, 3GB of data can offer services for 36 hours, including 600 hours of songs online and gaming for six hours. Notably, these packs are designed to fulfill work from home and online classes as it requires a large amount of data.
However, it is believed that Airtel has a good presence in the data segment and it offers content, data, calling, and access to online health check-up facilities.
