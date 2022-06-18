Best Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans For JioPhone: Unlimited Calls, OTT Subscriptions & More Features oi-Rohit Arora

Reliance Jio recently hiked prices for its JioPhone prepaid plans. Some popular plans now cost 20 per cent extra, hiking the price by up to Rs. 150. The new plans and their respective benefits are now listed on Reliance Jio's official website with prices starting from as low as Rs. 75 to as high as Rs. 899. This comes as a disappointment for JioPhone users that are always in search of pocket-friendly prepaid plans for their feature phones.

Rs. 75 All-In-One Plan

The most affordable prepaid plan for the JioPhone starts at Rs. 75 and bring a range of minimal yet useful benefits. These include- unlimited voice calls, 50 SMS, 2.5GB total data with a cap of 100MB per day + 200MB additional data benefits. The budgeted prepaid plan also offers subscriptions for JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud. The pack validity is for 23 days.

Rs. 91 All-In-One Plan

Next on the list is another pocket-friendly plan with a price of Rs. 91 for a pack validity of Rs. 28 days. You will get unlimited voice calls, 50 SMS, 3GB of data/month ((100 MB/Day + 200 MB) and a subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud. This is a decent plan if you want a month-long validity at a low price point.

Rs. 125 All-In-One Plan

The Rs. 125 prepaid plan for the JioPhone increases the data limit and offers 0.5GB usage per day taking the total data benefits of 11.5GB for a pack validity of 23 days. The SMS limit increases to 300 and other benefits such as voice calls (unlimited) and subscriptions remain the same.

Rs. 152 & Rs. 186 All-In-One Plans

Priced slightly higher, the Rs. 152 and Rs. 186 prepaid plans for the JioPhone further increase the data benefits and the pack validity to 28 days. The Rs. 152 prepaid plan gives you access to 14GB of data per month (0.5GB/day) and the Rs. 186 plan offers double the data, i.e. 28GB per month. Other benefits include unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS and subscriptions to Jio services.

Rs. 222 All-In-One Plan

If your data usage exceeds 1GB/day, you can go for Rs. 222 plan giving you 2GB/day of data (56GB/month), unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day and the standard subscription to all Jio services.

Rs. 899 All-In-One Plan

Priced earlier at Rs. 749, the yearly pack now costs Rs. 899. This plan primarily focuses on long-term plan validity rather than offering high data usage. You will only get 24GB of data for 336 days, i.e. 2GB/28 days, which feels quite restricted in 2022. The plan offers 50 SMS/28 days, unlimited voice calls and subscriptions to Jio services.

