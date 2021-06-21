BSNL 90 Days Prepaid Pack Is Better Than Reliance Jio: Here's Why Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Both BSNL and Reliance Jio offer a prepaid plan with 28 days, 56 days, and 90 days. Notably, Reliance Jio recently announced the launch of 90 days, whereas BSNL has been offering the same benefits for a long time. However, Jio's entry into the same segment has increased the price war between the two players.

India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio recently launch plans with 15 days, 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, and 365 days validity. Notably, the Reliance Jio pack with 90 days is priced at Rs. 597, whereas BSNL's pack is available at Rs. 499. So, in that way, we are listing all offers and benefits of Jio and BSNL.

Reliance Jio 90 Days Prepaid Plan: Check Details

Let's start with Reliance Jio's newly launched plan of Rs. 597, where the user gets 75GB of data without any fair usage policy, which means there is no restriction on data. This pack is valid for 90 days, unlimited voice calling, and 100 messages per day. This pack ships extra benefits to the Jio application, such as JioNews, JioSecurity, JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud.

BSNL 90 Days Prepaid Plan: Check Details

BSNL's plan is priced at Rs. 499 ships 2GB of data per day, which means users are getting 180GB of data for the entire period. It includes unlimited calling and 100 messages per day.

In addition, this pack ships benefits Zing application and BSNL Tunes. For the unaware, this is the 4G plan of BSNL, which ships benefits for 90 days.

BSNL 90 Days Plan Vs Reliance Jio 90 Days Pack

It is worth considering that the BSNL plan is 4G and cheaper than the Reliance Jio pack of Rs. 597. Also, BSNL does not allow you to access more than 2GB of data per day, while there is no restriction on Jio data; however, we believe that 2GB of data per day is sufficient if users are working from home and taking online classes.

In case you are looking for a pack without any restriction, then you can go for the Jio pack, but once the given data is over, then you have to recharge your number with data packages.

