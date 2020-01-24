BSNL Increases Validity of Rs. 1,999 Prepaid Plans By 71 Days Features oi-Karan Sharma

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has announced the validity extension of its Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan by 71 days on the occasion of India's 71th Republic Day. Now, the Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan will come with a validity of 436 days, earlier the same plan was offering a validity of 365 days.

However, do note that this is not a permanent hike and the offer is valid between January 26 and February 15, 2020. The Rs. 1,999 plan comes with a data benefit of 3GB per day, unlimited voice calling with a FUP limit of 250 minutes per day, and 100 SMSes daily. The long-term prepaid plan of Rs. 1,999 also offers free BSNL TV subscription. Earlier, the plan was offering SonyLIV subscription as well, which was discontinued last month.

Back in December last year all the telcos hiked their prepaid plans except BSNL. Instead of increasing the cost the company is offering extra validity on selected plans. This might be a good strategy from the telco to grab more subscribers and boost the user base. The only disadvantage for the company is lack of 4G services.

However, it has been expected that the company is eyeing for expanding the services in 20 more telecom circles by March 2020. Currently, the service is available in few districts of Karnataka and Kerala.

BSNL Rs 1,999 vs Jio Rs 2,020 Prepaid Recharge

Meanwhile, Jio also offers an annual prepaid plan for Rs. 2,199 which is now available of Rs. 2,020. Under this offer the company is offering benefits of 1.5GB day data limit, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling facility, 12,000 minutes of Jio-to-non-Jio networks after the FUP minutes get exhausted the calls will be charged for 6 paise per minute, and 100 Sms per day. The Rs. 2,020 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 365.

Compared to Jio's annual plan, BSNL is offering a better plan with an extended validity of 71 days, 3GB per day data, and more.

