ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Everything You Should Know About BSNL Newly Launched Broadband Plans

    By
    |

    The state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of a new plan for its broadband plan. The company has launched Rs. 499 in all circles, except Andaman & Nicobar. This plan is available until March 31, 2020. It is worth mentioning the amount does not include GST charges.

    Everything You Should Know About BSNL Newly Launched Broadband Plans

    BSNL Rs. 499 Broadband Plan: Benefits And Validity
     

    BSNL Rs. 499 Broadband Plan: Benefits And Validity

    The company is known for launching affordable plans in the country. Under this broadband plan, the user will get 100GB data per month with 20Mbps internet speed, and once the given benefit is over, users will get 2Mbps internet speed.

    Besides, it offers unlimited voice calling through landline service. In fact, some reports claim that it also offers membership of Amazon Prime. However, there is no confirmation by the telco on the Amazon membership.

    BSNL Launches Rs. 1,999 Broadband Plan

    BSNL Launches Rs. 1,999 Broadband Plan

    Apart from that, BSNL has launched the Combo Plan. The Rs. 1,999 is currently available in two circles, such as Chennai and Telangana circles. This plan is available for 90 days. It includes 1,500GB data, and once it is exhausted the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps. Users can avail of this plan till April 6, 2020.

    The new plan offers unlimited calling for the entire period. In addition, it offers BSNL tunes and BSNL TV subscriptions to its users.

    BSNL Strategies Behind Launching And Revising Plans
     

    BSNL Strategies Behind Launching And Revising Plans

    There is no doubt that BSNL is very late in terms of bringing the 4G network in the country. But, its plans are very competitive. And, the company is giving tough competition to private players with its existing plans. Interestingly, the company is launching and revising new plans, so that it cope up with other players in the market.

    Despite the fact, all operators are gearing up for 5G trials. BSNL has started offering 4G plans. The company has launched two prepaid plans. The first plan is priced at Rs. 96 and the one is available at Rs. 236GB data. Both plans offer 10GB data for 28 and 84 days, respectively.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bsnl
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 13:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X