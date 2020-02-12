Just In
Everything You Should Know About BSNL Newly Launched Broadband Plans
The state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of a new plan for its broadband plan. The company has launched Rs. 499 in all circles, except Andaman & Nicobar. This plan is available until March 31, 2020. It is worth mentioning the amount does not include GST charges.
BSNL Rs. 499 Broadband Plan: Benefits And Validity
The company is known for launching affordable plans in the country. Under this broadband plan, the user will get 100GB data per month with 20Mbps internet speed, and once the given benefit is over, users will get 2Mbps internet speed.
Besides, it offers unlimited voice calling through landline service. In fact, some reports claim that it also offers membership of Amazon Prime. However, there is no confirmation by the telco on the Amazon membership.
BSNL Launches Rs. 1,999 Broadband Plan
Apart from that, BSNL has launched the Combo Plan. The Rs. 1,999 is currently available in two circles, such as Chennai and Telangana circles. This plan is available for 90 days. It includes 1,500GB data, and once it is exhausted the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps. Users can avail of this plan till April 6, 2020.
The new plan offers unlimited calling for the entire period. In addition, it offers BSNL tunes and BSNL TV subscriptions to its users.
BSNL Strategies Behind Launching And Revising Plans
There is no doubt that BSNL is very late in terms of bringing the 4G network in the country. But, its plans are very competitive. And, the company is giving tough competition to private players with its existing plans. Interestingly, the company is launching and revising new plans, so that it cope up with other players in the market.
Despite the fact, all operators are gearing up for 5G trials. BSNL has started offering 4G plans. The company has launched two prepaid plans. The first plan is priced at Rs. 96 and the one is available at Rs. 236GB data. Both plans offer 10GB data for 28 and 84 days, respectively.
