Common 4G LTE Problems and Fixes

Having No Connection In The 4G Mode:

Often people complain that the phone is unreachable although the phone is in the 4G mode. It is very common in Android smartphones. But the phones can often be set to use for mainly the 4G LTE networks. There are certain strict rules that are to be followed when you are using 4G networks only. At that time, the phone does not manage to catch signals, have poor network connectivity or does not show any bar. It turns out to be a big problem when 4G LTE is the only SIM that you use. Then a unique strategy was brought about to make it work in a phased manner outdoor as well as indoor. It is by installing both 4G Volte and 4G L900.

VoLTE Not Connecting Properly

Upgrading to 4G does not always ensure crystal clear quality for voice calls. You should ensure two qualities that the phone should definitely support VOLTE and the services should be available in the area that you are using it in. There is a specific setting in all modern phones to switch on Volte along with the 4G, or else you will not be able to use it properly, even though maybe it is available in the location you stay in.

Having Weak Or Poor Signals On Smartphones:

When you see that a few bars are available in the locality you live in and for that, there might be two main reasons, that is to check whether the phone actually supports the LTE band that you are using. Go and get a new 4G SIM from your network service provider to avail better services. That way you can switch on to 4G LTE option in a better way.

Drop In The Connection Level:

When you can see frequent call drops on your phone, you should configure the network settings on your phone in a better way. Not choosing a 4G LTE as the only option can also lead to call drop when the coverage is weaker or there is actually no coverage. You might face call drop issue which is quite common while traveling on a train, car or a bus. It takes time to figure out your location and assign you to the cell tower which is the closest one. iPhone users can easily choose Reset Network Settings for the configuration.

When No Network Is There On The Second SIM:

In dual SIM phones, people usually find this problem that 4G VoLTE is not supported in the second sim slot. They do not have dual standby functionality. If the secondary sim does not support 4g then you will not be able to use it.