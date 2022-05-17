Fancy Number In Vi: How To Get Vi Prepaid, Postpaid VIP Number For Free Online? Features oi-Akshay Kumar

Indian mobile consumers always have a craze for obtaining a special number for their SIM card. Some even go to the lengths of paying thousands or even lakhs of rupees to get a mobile number of their choice. However, the mobile users in India don't need to spend thousands of rupees to get a number of their choice.

Most of the telecom operators in the country now allow their subscribers to choose a VIP number of their choice for free. In this post, we've explained the step-by-step procedure to obtain a fancy number from Vi (formerly known as Vodafone Idea).

How To Get Vi VIP/Fancy Mobile Number For Free

Vi's website allows old or new subscribers to obtain a fancy Vi number for free. Both prepaid and postpaid subscribers can avail this feature, so let's have a look at the procedure.

First the users will need to visit the telecom operator's website - myvi.in.

Then they can scroll down towards the bottom to find "Buy VIP Number" option.

Clicking on the link will take the consumers to the dedicated page for VIP numbers.

Here, the users will need to provide their basic details like their PIN code and current mobile number of any telco.

They can choose from the "Prepaid" or "Postpaid" options for their fancy Vi number.

In the dialogue box, the users can enter a pattern or a string of their preferred numbers. These could include numbers from their anniversary date, birthday, or a lucky number of choice.

There's also an option to pick from the premium mobile number list showcased below the dialogue box.

Once selecting the number, the users will be required to enter the address of their choice where they want the SIM card to get delivered.

They can now authenticate the Vi VIP number request by entering OTP arrived on the registered phone.

Vi Will Deliver The VIP SIM Card Free

Vi will be delivering the VIP SIM card SIM for absolutely free to a consumer's address. Upon delivery, the users will need to have an active phone for further processing. The company is also offering various fancy Vi mobile numbers at the cost of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000.

Vi's free VIP number service is available in all major states like Rajasthan, Telangana, Orissa, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Punjab, Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and more.

