How Is Airtel's Rs. 349 Prepaid Plan Better Than Reliance Jio's Pack? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel and Reliance Jio offer similar plans to their prepaid customers. In fact, the tariff war between both telecom operators provides better offers to all customers with prepaid packs. Notably, Reliance Jio is leading the same segment, but some plans of Airtel also offer better benefits.

So, in that way, we are listing the difference between Airtel and Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 349.

Reliance Jio Rs. 349 Prepaid Plan Details

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 349 offers all benefits for 28 days. This plan ships 3GB of data every day, which means users are getting 84GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day. However, after consuming the data, the speed will be reduced to 67 Kbps. In addition, this pack offers access to all Jio apps, including JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioNews, JioTV, and JioCloud.

Airtel Rs. 349 Prepaid Plan Details

Coming to the Airtel plan of Rs. 349, where users will get 2.5GB of data per day (which means 70GB of data), 100 messages per day, unlimited calling. It includes Airtel Thanks benefits, such as Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, one-year courses from Shaw Academy, Apollo 24/7 Circle for three months at no extra cost, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag transactions.

Which Plan Is Better?

It is worth noting that Reliance Jio offers more data benefits to its users, while Airtel ships 70GB of data for the period. However, Airtel Rs. 349 plan is better than Reliance Jio as users will get content from the leading app Amazon Prime Video for one month for free.

But still, if you are looking only for more data, then you should go for Reliance Jio and in case you want content benefit from the leading application, then go for Airtel pack.

It is worth noting that Airtel is increasing the prices of its plans every month. On the other hand, Reliance Jio does not make any major changes and is expected to make it more affordable in the coming days as it is planning to bring its 4G smartphone near Diwali. The JioPhone Next is expected to be priced under Rs. 3,500.

