How Reliance Jio Became World's Third Largest Telecom Operator?
Even though Reliance Jio is just a five-year-old telecom operator, it has become the strongest brand in India. The company introduced its services in 2016 and it has become the largest telecom operator with more the 400 million users in the country.
In addition, Reliance Jio is the third-largest telecom operator in the world as per a new report by Brand Finance.
"The dominance of the Jio brand across the nation is evident from the results of Brand Finance's original market research. Jio scores highest in all metrics -- consideration, conversion, reputation, recommendation, word of mouth, innovation, customer service, and value for money -- compared to its telecom competitors in India," Savio D'Souza, Valuation Director, Brand Finance, said.
He also pointed out that the telecom operator has no weaknesses and enjoying genuine affection from the Indian consumers. The report said that the other brands that come on the list are HDFC Bank, Taj, Maruti Suzuki, and Britannia.
Why Is Reliance Jio Famous?
India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio started its operations with free voice calls, which was new to the industry as other telcos used to get a major part of the revenue from voice calls at that time.
Besides, the telecom operator offers the most affordable data plans to its users. In fact, Jio's tariff plans are 20 to 30 percent cheaper than Airtel and Vodafone-Idea.
Reliance Jio is dominating the Indian telecom sector because of its customer-centric approach and huge investments in the network. In addition, its focus on expanding its digital services, gaming, JioMeet, and JioPages enables telecom operators to get new users.
Additionally, Reliance Jio is expected to become the first telecom player that is planning to 4G and 5G smartphones in India. Also, the company is planning to test trials on its own and might join hands with Nokia, Samsung, and Qualcomm for the same.
Reliance Jio is also joining hands with handset makers to offer 4G bundle benefits with the devices.
That's true it is leading the sector, but one should not forget that Jio's active user base is close to Airtel. However, it is adding additional spectrum in its circles to offer better 4G coverages, which is why we believe that its active user base might increase in a couple of months.
