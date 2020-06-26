Airtel Call History: How To Check Call History On Airtel Prepaid Number Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Airtel is a leading telecom operator in India providing both prepaid and postpaid plans. The telco provides useful features for its subscribers so that they can get to know their call history. While postpaid users can get the same by just opting for the itemized billing option, prepaid users can get it from the Airtel app or other ways.

Airtel Call History

As per TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), telecom operators should keep a record of all transactions and activities such as outgoing calls, incoming calls, call records, recharges, SMS, data logs, etc. stored in their system for all the prepaid and postpaid mobile numbers for six months. After this period, these will be moved to tapes. This is a standard procedure for all operators in the country. In case of any requirement, the tapes that are stored securely will be referred.

How To Check Call History Of Airtel Prepaid Number

There are three are three ways to check the call history of Airtel numbers. These steps are detailed below.

Get Airtel Prepaid Call History Via App

To get the call history on your prepaid Airtel number, you need to download the official Airtel app from the Play Store or App Store on your smartphone. Now, register for a new account by email id and login to the same. Just click on the call history option and get the call history for up to one year. However, for this option, you will have to pay a charge of Rs. 50 for the same and it will be deducted from the main balance.

Get Airtel Prepaid Call History Via SMS

Another option to get the Airtel prepaid call history is via SMS to 121. You need to send an SMS of the month name and email ID and send it to 121. For instance, if you want the itemized bill for January, then we need to send an SMS 'EPREBILL>JAN>CDAIRTEL@EMAILID to the number 121. Then, you will get the call records in just 121 to your email ID in less than six hours.

The itemized bill will contain all the ebill information like voice, text, downloads, data, and recharge history of the prepaid number. You can get up to six months of call records using any of these methods.

