ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Get 84GB 4G Data Per Month From Vodafone, Airtel, And Reliance Jio

    By
    |

    This is the 14th day of the lockdown, and a lot of people are working from home. So to help their customers, telecom operators have come up with many prepaid plans. The private players such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have launched plans with 3GB data every day as people are mostly dependent on mobile data.

    How To Get 84GB 4G Data Per Month From Vodafone, Airtel, And Jio

     

    This means 84GB data per month. In fact, TRAI said that there are only 19 million fixed broadband subscribers, while there are more 630 million mobile users in the country. In that case, today we will tell you about these plans that offer 3GB data per day.

    Vodafone 1.5GB+1.5GB 4G Data Per Month: Details

    Vodafone 1.5GB+1.5GB 4G Data Per Month: Details

    The telco is offering three plans under this category, where you get unlimited calling to all networks along with 100 messages per day. But, the most attractive part of these plans is the double data benefit. The first plan in that list is priced at Rs. 249, where you get 3GB data per day for 28 days.

    This means 84GB data for the entire duration, while other plans are priced at Rs. 399 and Rs. 599. These plans ships 3GB data for 56 days and 84 days, respectively. Earlier, these plans used to offer only 1.5GB data per day.

    Airtel 3GB Data Prepaid Plans: Details
     

    Airtel 3GB Data Prepaid Plans: Details

    The telecom operator has two plans under this category. The first is priced at Rs. 398, where you get 3GB data per day and unlimited calling (includes STD, local, roaming calls) to all networks. This plan also ships 100 messages for 28 days, while Rs. 558 also provides 3GB data per day for 56 days.

    Reliance Jio 3GB Data Prepaid Plans: Details

    Reliance Jio 3GB Data Prepaid Plans: Details

    Reliance Jio, a company is known for its prepaid plan is only offering only one plan that ships 3GB data per day for 28 days. The Rs. 349 offers unlimited calling to the same network along with 1000 minutes calling to other networks. This includes 100 messages also for the same period.

     

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel vodafone reliance jio
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 20:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 7, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X