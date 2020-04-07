Just In
How To Get 84GB 4G Data Per Month From Vodafone, Airtel, And Reliance Jio
This is the 14th day of the lockdown, and a lot of people are working from home. So to help their customers, telecom operators have come up with many prepaid plans. The private players such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have launched plans with 3GB data every day as people are mostly dependent on mobile data.
This means 84GB data per month. In fact, TRAI said that there are only 19 million fixed broadband subscribers, while there are more 630 million mobile users in the country. In that case, today we will tell you about these plans that offer 3GB data per day.
Vodafone 1.5GB+1.5GB 4G Data Per Month: Details
The telco is offering three plans under this category, where you get unlimited calling to all networks along with 100 messages per day. But, the most attractive part of these plans is the double data benefit. The first plan in that list is priced at Rs. 249, where you get 3GB data per day for 28 days.
This means 84GB data for the entire duration, while other plans are priced at Rs. 399 and Rs. 599. These plans ships 3GB data for 56 days and 84 days, respectively. Earlier, these plans used to offer only 1.5GB data per day.
Airtel 3GB Data Prepaid Plans: Details
The telecom operator has two plans under this category. The first is priced at Rs. 398, where you get 3GB data per day and unlimited calling (includes STD, local, roaming calls) to all networks. This plan also ships 100 messages for 28 days, while Rs. 558 also provides 3GB data per day for 56 days.
Reliance Jio 3GB Data Prepaid Plans: Details
Reliance Jio, a company is known for its prepaid plan is only offering only one plan that ships 3GB data per day for 28 days. The Rs. 349 offers unlimited calling to the same network along with 1000 minutes calling to other networks. This includes 100 messages also for the same period.
