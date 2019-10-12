Just In
Indian Mobile Congress 2019: Everything You Should Know
Indian Mobile Congress 2019 is about to kickoff and almost all telecom operators and equipment makers are gearing up to demonstrate 5G use cases at the event. IMC will be held from October 14 - 16 in Delhi and will be organized by both the Department of Telecom and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). Here's a rundown to what you can expect from the upcoming event.
Huawei And Airtel To Demonstrate 5G Use Cases
The Department of Telecom has granted permission to both Huawei and ZTE to showcase 5G use cases at the event. "The trust, confidence and the support being given by the government of India during this critical juncture, it is very important for us...This will send a strong signal to the industry. That will create overall confidence for industry and stakeholders. It will give confidence to operators to work with us and roll out more and more new technologies," Huawei India CEO Jay Chen was quoted by PTI.
After getting approval from DOT, the company has decided to showcase '5G Life' across consumer devices, home broadband, media & entertainment, Smart city 2.0, Smart transportation, and Smart education. The company is also planning to join hands with telecom operators to expand 5G to various industries.
Meanwhile, Airtel is planning to showcase live 5G networks, digital solutions for small businesses, and smart cities at the event. Besides, the company is planning to introduce some smart home solutions under Airtel Xstream.
Also, Airtel will demonstrate its pre-5G technologies, such as Licensed Assisted Access (LAA). According to Airtel, these high-speed network technologies of the future will play an important role in Digital India.
"It is also expected that the company will make some announcements related to its partnership with the automobile sector for connected cars," industry sources close to the development told to Gizbot.
It is worth mentioning that Reliance Jio is also planning to join hands with Samsung for the 5G networks. In addition, Vodafone is likely to announce its partnership with Nokia on the 5G front.
