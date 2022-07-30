Latest Jio Prepaid Plans With 2GB Of Data A Day; Packs From Rs. 249 To Rs. 2,879 Explained

ENGLISH

    Reliance Jio is the biggest telecom operator in India with over 40.5 crore users across the country. The company offers affordable 4G telecom services to mobile users in India. The brand is currently the highest bidder for the next-gen 5G spectrum auctions in the country. That said, let's have a look at the company's prepaid plans, which offer 2GB of data per day.

     
    In this post, we have compiled a list of all the prepaid plans from Reliance Jio with 2GB of data per day. The consumers will find details of all prepaid packs priced between Rs. 249 and Rs. 2,879, so read on.

    Jio Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Prepaid Plans

    The Jio Rs. 249 prepaid plan is its most affordable, which provides validity of 23 days. It offers 2GB of data per day, which results in a total of 46GB of high-speed data for the same period. Post the daily data limit is reached, the users will get 64kbps of speed. Apart from that, the same plan offers unlimited voice calling to all networks and subscriptions to services like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

    As for the Jio Rs. 299 prepaid recharge, it also offers unlimited voice calling to all networks across the country. However, the validity of this pack is 28 days. So, the users get 2GB of 4G data per day and a total of 56GB in the same duration. The content and security subscription services of this plan are the same as the Rs. 249 pack.

    Jio Rs. 533, Rs. 719 Recharge Packs

    As far as the long-term 2GB daily data Jio recharge packs are concerned, there's a Jio Rs. 533 plan. It offers a total of 112GB of data during its validity of 56 days. The other benefits of the recharge including calling, SMSes, and content are the same as the aforementioned packs. The Jio Rs. 719 prepaid plan offers a validity of 84 days and a total 4G data of 168GB. The consumers get 2GB of data every day with this pack.

     

    Jio 2GB Packs With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

    For those who consume a lot of content, Jio is offering its 2GB per day starting from Rs. 799. The Rs. 799 pack from the company provides access to Disney+ Hotstart, apart from Jio's own online content services for 56 days. With this plan, the consumers will be getting a total of 112GB of high-speed 4G data. There's also a plan costing Rs. 1,066 that provides a validity of 84 days with the same benefits as the Rs. 799 recharge.

    Jio Yearly Prepaid Plan With 2GB of Data Per Day

    The Jio Rs. 2,879 prepaid plan provides validity of a full year. The consumers will be getting 2GB of data per day, which will result in a total of 730GB for the duration. The unlimited calling to all networks and SMS benefits of the pack are the same as the aforementioned plans. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with any benefits to extra content services.

    Should The Consumers Go For Jio's Plan Or Airtel, Vi?

    It's worth mentioning that Jio's prepaid plans are still offering better benefits than the recharge packs from other telecom operators in the country. Most of the private telcos including Airtel and Vodafone Idea or Vi are only offering 1.5GB of data per data with their monthly packs at the prices compared to Jio's plans. So, the consumers are advised to fully compare all these recharge packs from these brands before choosing one.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 16:37 [IST]
    X