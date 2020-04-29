ENGLISH

    List Of All Reliance Jio Prepaid, Top-Up, And 4G Vouchers Under Rs. 200

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio is likely to announce its fourth-quarter result on April 30, 2020, and it is expected to add 20 million customers along with profits due to its affordable packs. The telecom operator is known for offering best-prepaid plans in the country, and its plans start from Rs. 11 that goes up to Rs. 4,999.

    In that case, we decide to list all prepaid plans under Rs 200 as the company is offering more data with its prepaid plans at pocket-friendly packs.

    Reliance Jio Prepaid Vouchers Under Rs. 200: Details
     

    The first voucher is priced at Rs. 11, where it offering 800MB of 4G data along with 75 minutes for calling on other networks. The Rs. 21 vouchers ship 2GB data along with 200 minutes for calling to Vodafone-Idea, Airtel, BSNL, and MTNL, while Rs. 51 offers 6GB data and 500 minutes for calling. Lastly, Rs. 101 ships 12GB data and 1000 minutes for voice calls.

    Reliance Jio Top-Up Vouchers Under Rs. 200

    Let's talk about its top-up vouchers which can be used on existing plans. The first plan is available at Rs. 10, which offers Rs. 7.47 talk time along with 124 IUC minutes. It also includes 1GB data. The Rs. 20 top-up voucher ships Rs 14.95 talk time and 249 IUC minutes along with 2GB of 4G data.

    The Rs. 50 voucher provides Rs. 39.37 talk time and 656 IUC minutes. It also ships 5GB data for the entire period. Then, there's a Rs. 100 top-up voucher, which ships Rs. 81.75 talk time, 1342 minutes for IUC, and 10GB data.

    Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Under Rs. 200: Details
     

    There are three prepaid plans under this list. It includes Rs. 129, Rs. 149, and Rs. 199 plan. The Rs. 129 is valid for 28 days, where users are getting 2GB data unlimited calling calls on the same network alongside 1000 minutes for voice calls on the other networks.

    The Rs. 149 ships 1GB data per day for 24 days, 300 minutes for calling on other networks, and 100 messages per day, while Rs. 199 is providing 1.5GB data per day for 28 days, SMS, and 1,000 minutes for calling on Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL, and MTNL. The telecom operator is charging for outgoing calls, but still, it is very popular among all as the company is charging 10 percent less than others for prepaid plans.

    Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 18:34 [IST]
    X