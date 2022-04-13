List Of BSNL Recharge Plans With 30 Days Validity; Price Starts At Rs. 19 Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Telecom companies including Jio, Airtel, and BSNL offer monthly-basis prepaid plans. However, BSNL is offering the cheapest recharge plan with 30 days validity compared to the other telcos. If you don't need much data, then considering BSNL plans can be worth it. Here we've listed five BSNL monthly prepaid plans and their benefits.

BSNL Rs. 19 Plan

As mentioned above, BSNL has the most affordable prepaid plans which starts at just Rs. 19. This plan comes with 30 days of validity, in which it offers a subsidized call rate of 20 paise/minute on any network. It is also important to note that this plan does not offer any data or SMS benefits.

BSNL Rs. 75 Plan

The BSNL Rs. 75 plan is offering up to 200 minutes of local and national calls, and 2GB of mobile data for 30 days. However, you won't get any SMS benefits on this plan. So, if you are using BSNL SIM for callings then this plan will be perfect. Besides, you'll get personalized caller tunes for free.

BSNL Rs. 147 Plan

The BSNL Rs. 147 plan offers unlimited calls nationally and locally and BSNL tunes for free. Also, you'll get 10GB of mobile data for 30 days. Like the BSNL Rs. 75 plan, it won't include SMS benefits.

BSNL Rs. 247 Plan

This plan comes with 50GB of unlimited data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for one month. Besides, the BSNL Rs. 247 plan also provides EROS Now subscription and free BSNL Tunes. Further, the post-usage data speed will come down to 80 Kbps. So, if need more data then can go for this plan.

BSNL Rs. 299 Plan

The BSNL Rs. 299 plan comes with up to 90GB of data, unlimited calling, and up to 100 outgoing SMS per day for 30 days of validity. In this plan, you can get unlimited mobile data for up to 3GB per day. So, this plan will be suitable for heavy data users.

How BSNL Plans Are Better Than Other Telecom Plans?

Usually, you won't get any affordable plans from other operators. Nowadays, you need to pay at least around Rs. 100 to activate a SIM card. In that case, the BSNL Rs. 19 plan can be perfect which also offers calling benefits.

