List Of Investments Made By Reliance Industries To Set Up Jio Platforms
Reliance Jio is selling its stake to other firms. So far, the company has sold to its stake to five firms, and now it is planning to sell it further. However, there is no confirmation from Jio. In fact, Reliance Jio has so far raised more than Rs. 78,000 crore by selling its 17 percent stake only.
This also means that India's largest telecom operator is attracting investors towards its platform. The company has tied up with Facebook to launch its JioMart, and now Microsoft and Twitter are reportedly planning to buy stakes in Reliance Jio.
On the other hand, Reliance Industries have made several investments to set up whole Jio platforms. So, today we will tell about all startups that have been acquired made by RIL for Jio.
Reliance Industries Buys Stake In Airspan Networks
Reliance Industries has bought a stake in Airspan Networks for Jio. The company purchased a stake with an investment of $ 50,00,000. The Airspan is helping the operator to offer high-speed data along long with VoLTE calls, including a transition to the fifth generation of networks.
Reliance Jio Buys Stake In Saavn
In order to cater to the needs of music lover users, Reliance Jio has bought a 75- to 80 percent stake in Saavn and created JioSaavn. For the unaware, the combined entity valued at $ 1billion. Besides, the company has invested $20 million in the expansion of the platform so that it can become the largest music streaming app.
Reliance Jio Buys Stake In Eros International PLC
As the demand for content from OTT players has increased, Reliance Jio has bought a 5 percent stake in Eros International PLC for $48.75 million. Apart from that, both companies have decided that they will invest Rs 1,000 crore to produce original content in all languages.
Reliance Industries Invested In Netradyne AI Firms
Reliance Industries has invested $8 billion in Netradyne AI Firms. With this investment, the company now holds a 37.4 percent stake in the AI firm.
Reliance Industries Invested In ALTBalaji
The telecom operator has also invested in the OTT platform called ALTBalaji. RIL has acquired a 24.92 stake in the platform. The company has invested Rs. 413.28 crore.
Reliance Jio Buys Majority Stake In Haptik
Reliance Jio bought an 87 percent stake in Haptik, a startup that deals in Artificial Intelligence. With an investment of Rs. 700 crore, Jio can build its products like Alexa and Google Assitant.
Reliance Jio Invested In Den, Datacom, And Hathway
The telecom operator has also invested in Den, Datacom, and Hathway. The company bought a 66 percent stake in Den Networks for Rs. 2,045 crore and 51.3 percent stake Datacom and Hathway. These investments helped Reliance Jio to roll out its fiber services in the country. Furthermore, RIL is expected to buy a stake in Netmeds for JioHealth.
