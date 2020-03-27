ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Now Get Additional Data From Airtel, Vodafone, And Reliance Jio

    By
    |

    The government has recently asked people to stay at their homes for the next three weeks. This is the third day of the lockdown period, and many people are working from home. So to help them, telecom operators have come up with many added benefits such as offering additional benefits through their add-on packs. As the telecom regulator, TRAI said that most of the people are dependent on cellular data. In that case, we have listed all the additional benefits by the private telecom operators.

    Airtel Additional Benefits Packs: Offers And Validity
     

    Airtel Additional Benefits Packs: Offers And Validity

    Airtel has taken many measures for its customers. One of them is offering unlimited calling with its prepaid plans and offering good connectivity in the hour of need. Now, the company has introduced add-on packs, where it is offering data benefits to its prepaid users. The first plan in that list is priced at Rs. 48, which ships with 3GB data for 28 days.

    The other plan is available at Rs. 98, where you get 6GB data for 28 days. Then, there's a plan of Rs. 296 which provides 2GB data per day. But there is a catch as this plan provides 1GB+ 1GB night data (the night time means 12 AM to 6 AM). The Rs. 546 offers 2GB + 2GB night pack and Rs. 796 ships 3GB + 3GB data. Lastly, there are plans those are offering 4GB+4GB data at night, 5GB+5GB, 6GB+6GB, 10GB+10GB, and 20GB+20GB data at night.

    Vodafone Additional Benefits Packs: Offers And Validity

    Vodafone Additional Benefits Packs: Offers And Validity

    Moving on to Vodafone, the first plan is priced at Rs. 16, where customers will get 1GB data for one day. The other plan will cost you Rs. 48, where the customer gets 3GB data for the entire 28 days. Lastly, Rs. 98 plan offers 6GB data for the 28 days.

    Reliance Jio Additional Benefits Packs: Offers And Validity

    Reliance Jio Additional Benefits Packs: Offers And Validity

    Reliance Jio recently launched a plan of Rs. 251, where it is offering 2GB data per day for 51 days. This plan is not providing any unlimited calling and message benefits. Apart from that, the company has revised its top-up vouchers, and now, it offers double data and calling benefits with those plans.

     

     

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel vodafone reliance jio
    Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 12:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X