Now Get Additional Data From Airtel, Vodafone, And Reliance Jio

Airtel Additional Benefits Packs: Offers And Validity

Airtel has taken many measures for its customers. One of them is offering unlimited calling with its prepaid plans and offering good connectivity in the hour of need. Now, the company has introduced add-on packs, where it is offering data benefits to its prepaid users. The first plan in that list is priced at Rs. 48, which ships with 3GB data for 28 days.

The other plan is available at Rs. 98, where you get 6GB data for 28 days. Then, there's a plan of Rs. 296 which provides 2GB data per day. But there is a catch as this plan provides 1GB+ 1GB night data (the night time means 12 AM to 6 AM). The Rs. 546 offers 2GB + 2GB night pack and Rs. 796 ships 3GB + 3GB data. Lastly, there are plans those are offering 4GB+4GB data at night, 5GB+5GB, 6GB+6GB, 10GB+10GB, and 20GB+20GB data at night.

Vodafone Additional Benefits Packs: Offers And Validity

Moving on to Vodafone, the first plan is priced at Rs. 16, where customers will get 1GB data for one day. The other plan will cost you Rs. 48, where the customer gets 3GB data for the entire 28 days. Lastly, Rs. 98 plan offers 6GB data for the 28 days.

Reliance Jio Additional Benefits Packs: Offers And Validity

Reliance Jio recently launched a plan of Rs. 251, where it is offering 2GB data per day for 51 days. This plan is not providing any unlimited calling and message benefits. Apart from that, the company has revised its top-up vouchers, and now, it offers double data and calling benefits with those plans.