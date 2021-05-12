Just In
- 3 min ago Realme Narzo 30 Official Teaser Hints At Display Specs
-
- 9 min ago Nokia G10, G20 BIS Listing Hints India Launch; New Entry-Level Gaming Smartphones?
- 25 min ago iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sport Edition GPU Launched In India: Should You Buy?
- 33 min ago Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro With Noise Reduction Launching Tomorrow: What We Know So Far
Don't Miss
- Movies Rajinikanth Returns To Chennai After Wrapping Up Hyderabad Schedule Of Annaatthe; Video Goes Viral
- News COVID-19: Ivermectin tablets to be distributed among Uttarakhand residents
- Education Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Know Why Ramzan Eid Is Celebrated, Its History And Significance
- Sports New Zealand's IPL players in Maldives might head to England this weekend: Blackcaps coach Stead
- Finance Record Covid-19 Deaths Weigh On Markets, Sensex Plunges 500 Points
- Lifestyle Patthar Wargi Song: Hina Khan Exudes Royalty In A Classy Silk Blue Midi Dress; Make It Yours in Just 3K
- Automobiles Norton Motorcycles India Launch Confirmed: Four Norton Motorcycles Trademarked In India
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttar Pradesh In May
Reliance Jio, Affordable Smartphones Prime Reasons For 4G Adoption In India
Reliance Jio played an important role in increasing the 4G presence in the country. Notably, Reliance Jio started its operations in September 2016, and now, it is offering 4G services to its 426 million users. The telecom company only offers 4G services in the country.
The telecom operator added 52 million users in less than three months of its operations. Besides, the company helped India to increase its overall 4G user base to 70 million by the end of 2016 as per the Nokia Mbit Index report.
According to the report, the data traffic was 13 percent in December 2016, which has been increased to 99 percent in 2020. The report added that the metro payload only stands at 9 percent. Besides, the report added that 3G contribution has been decreased sharply in five years.
"While 3G contributed 62 percent of the total data payload in 2016, the share fell to less than 2 percent in 2020, also marking the highest ever Y-o-Y decline of 56 percent during 2019-20," Nokia Mbit report said.
Affordable 4G Smartphone And Content Demand Between 2017 To 2021
The report also pointed out that 4G adoption has been increased due to affordable smartphones. The Nokia Mbit said that 4G smartphone penetration was only 12 percent in 2016; however, in 2020, the number has grown to 77 percent.
It said that average data traffic was increased to 68 percent in 2018, which is the highest in the five years. Nokia added that rural areas also contributed to this increasing demand. In addition, the report states that 150 million smartphones were shipped last year.
"With more smartphones into the economy and cheaper data tariffs, the figure has risen to about 5hrs/day in 2020. This is expected to grow further with the uptake of 5G. With surging internet users, total time spent/month on short content is expected to grow 4x by 2025," the report further added.
Future Outlook Of 4G Services In India
It is worth noting that affordable smartphones and cheap data prices have increased the demand for 4G penetration in India. In addition, digitization in the sector is expected to increase the consumption of 4G data vouchers and overall services.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
18,750
-
24,962
-
12,433
-
8,020
-
22,999
-
24,020
-
22,995
-
21,546
-
14,360
-
22,995