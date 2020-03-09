ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reliance Jio Offering 350GB 4G Data With Rs. 4,999 Prepaid Plan

    By
    |

    After launching plans for JioPhone users, Reliance Jio has launched new long-term plans for its prepaid users. This is the first time that a company has launched a plan with such a huge amount. This plan allows you to use its benefits for one year.

    Reliance Jio Rs. 4,999 Prepaid Plan: Benefits And Validity
     

    Reliance Jio Rs. 4,999 Prepaid Plan: Benefits And Validity

    Another long-term prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 2,121. The New Year offer now comes with a validity of 336 days. This plan offers 1.5GB data per day. This means users will get 504GB data for the entire 336 days. However, once the given data is over the speed will be reduced 64kbps. This plan also offers free calls on the same network and 12,000 minutes on the other networks. Alongside, users get access to all Jio applications.

    Reliance Jio Rs. 2,121 Long-Term Prepaid Plan: Details

    Reliance Jio Rs. 2,121 Long-Term Prepaid Plan: Details

    Another long-term prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 2,121. The New Year offer now comes with a validity of 336 days. This plan offers 1.5GB data per day. This means users will get 504GB data for the entire 336 days. However, once the given data is over the speed will be reduced 64kbps. This plan also offers free calls on the same network and 12,000 minutes on the other networks. Alongside, users get access to all Jio applications.

    Reliance Jio Rs. 1,299 Long-Term Prepaid Plans: Details
     

    Reliance Jio Rs. 1,299 Long-Term Prepaid Plans: Details

    Another long-term prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 2,121. The New Year offer now comes with a validity of 336 days. This plan offers 1.5GB data per day. This means users will get 504GB data for the entire 336 days. However, once the given data is over the speed will be reduced 64kbps. This plan also offers free calls on the same network and 12,000 minutes on the other networks. Alongside, users get access to all Jio applications.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 13:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X