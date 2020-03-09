Reliance Jio Offering 350GB 4G Data With Rs. 4,999 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs. 4,999 Prepaid Plan: Benefits And Validity

Another long-term prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 2,121. The New Year offer now comes with a validity of 336 days. This plan offers 1.5GB data per day. This means users will get 504GB data for the entire 336 days. However, once the given data is over the speed will be reduced 64kbps. This plan also offers free calls on the same network and 12,000 minutes on the other networks. Alongside, users get access to all Jio applications.

Reliance Jio Rs. 2,121 Long-Term Prepaid Plan: Details

Another long-term prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 2,121. The New Year offer now comes with a validity of 336 days. This plan offers 1.5GB data per day. This means users will get 504GB data for the entire 336 days. However, once the given data is over the speed will be reduced 64kbps. This plan also offers free calls on the same network and 12,000 minutes on the other networks. Alongside, users get access to all Jio applications.

Reliance Jio Rs. 1,299 Long-Term Prepaid Plans: Details

Another long-term prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 2,121. The New Year offer now comes with a validity of 336 days. This plan offers 1.5GB data per day. This means users will get 504GB data for the entire 336 days. However, once the given data is over the speed will be reduced 64kbps. This plan also offers free calls on the same network and 12,000 minutes on the other networks. Alongside, users get access to all Jio applications.