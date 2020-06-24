Reliance Jio Offering Disney+ Hotstar With Rs. 222 Plan; Here's How To Avail Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has managed to cater to all customers with its vast range of prepaid, top-ups, and data packs. It has also designed packs for customers who are on international tours. Similarly, the operator has designed packs for only entertainment purposes, where it is giving content from Disney+ Hotstar at affordable prices, if we compare to other telecom operators.

The company has earlier announced four-packs for this offer, and it has added another pack on the same list. The operator has now introduced Rs. 222 pack. Under this newly launched plan, Jio is providing 15GB data until the base plan last. It also ships Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year, reports PriceBaba. However, users have to follow different steps to activate this plan, as this plan is specially designed for annual prepaid users and will be available for a limited period.

Step 1: You need to download Disney+ Hotstar from the Google Play store.

Step 2: Then, you have to log in from the OTP on Jio number, and it is done.

The plan is not listed on the website. But still, many users shared that they have received notifications about this pack.

List Of All Jio Plans That Are Offering Disney+ Hotstar

Initially, it was introduced by Airtel, where it is offering this benefit for one year along with 3GB data for only 28 days. This plan includes unlimited calling. Later on, Jio shared four-packs that ship the same benefit. The plans are available at Rs. 410, Rs. 2, 599, Rs. 612, and Rs. 1,208 data vouchers.

Why Telecom Operators Are Joining Hands With OTT Players?

The partnership between telecom players and online streaming services has increased in the last two years. In fact, a report from Boston Consulting Group claims that the OTT market is expected to reach $5 billion in the country by 2023.

After looking at the current situation of telecom operators, it seems that they have found a new way to increase their revenues as they are offering unlimited calling and data at very cheap prices.

In our opinion, these partnerships allow the operators to expand their reach in all parts of the country as most of the people are consuming content on their smartphones and buying smart television to watch content from leading OTT players is still costly. Besides, it helps operators to attract the younger crowd as they can spend more on the good and original content. So, these partnerships seem good for operators and OTT players.

