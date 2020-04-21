ENGLISH

    Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: Same Value Prepaid Plans

    By
    |

    In order to reduce their losses, all private players have recently raised the tariffs. This was the first time in three years they have increased the rates. This is just the first round of the hike and there will be another round of hike after this lockdown ends. The tariff hikes will help them increase their average revenue per user.

    Even after increasing the tariffs, all private players are offering similar benefits, with their prepaid plans. In fact, operators are providing similar benefits at the same price. So, we are going to list that plan which is common in all telecom players.

    Reliance Jio Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan: Benefits And Validity
     

    Reliance Jio Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan: Benefits And Validity

    Under this plan, Reliance Jio is offering 2GB data per day for 28 days. This means 56GB data for the entire duration. Besides, the user will get free calling benefits on the same network along with 1,000 minutes for the other networks. This plan also offers 100 messages per day.

    Vodafone-Idea Rs. 249 Prepaid Plans: Benefits And Validity

    Vodafone-Idea Rs. 249 Prepaid Plans: Benefits And Validity

    Despite the fact, the telco is facing a financial crisis in the country; it is launching new plans and offering benefits to its customers. The operator is also offering the same value plan, where you get 1.5GB data daily, unlimited calling, and 100 messages daily. It also ships Zee5 and VodafonePlay subscription worth Rs. 999.

    Earlier, this plan used to provide double data benefits for 28 days. But, recently, the telco has removed this benefit from eight circles, including Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, UP West North East, and Punjab. Alongside, the company has removed double data benefit from Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 plans.
    These changes are applied to all Vodafone and Idea customers. This development comes after the merged entity launched five prepaid plans for 2020.

    Airtel Rs. 249 Prepaid Plans: Benefits And Validity
     

    Airtel Rs. 249 Prepaid Plans: Benefits And Validity

    Let's talk about Airtel plans, the operator ships 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. This plan is valid for 28 days. This plan offers insurance worth Rs. 4,00,000 from HDFC life insurance.

    Even though, Reliance Jio is popular for its prepaid plans. It seems that both Vodafone and Airtel are offering more benefits with Rs 249 plans. The operators are providing unlimited calling for 28 days, which itself is a very good attempt to attract Reliance Jio users. But still, Reliance Jio is the number one telecom player in India, and it might not affect its position. On the other hand, if Airtel and Vodafone-Idea start charging for outgoing calls, then there are high chances that both might lose customers, especially Vodafone-Idea, as the operator is also struggling in terms of offering good network and connectivity to its customers.

     

    Read More About: reliance jio airtel vodafone idea
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 17:56 [IST]
