Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: Same Value Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan: Benefits And Validity

Under this plan, Reliance Jio is offering 2GB data per day for 28 days. This means 56GB data for the entire duration. Besides, the user will get free calling benefits on the same network along with 1,000 minutes for the other networks. This plan also offers 100 messages per day.

Vodafone-Idea Rs. 249 Prepaid Plans: Benefits And Validity

Despite the fact, the telco is facing a financial crisis in the country; it is launching new plans and offering benefits to its customers. The operator is also offering the same value plan, where you get 1.5GB data daily, unlimited calling, and 100 messages daily. It also ships Zee5 and VodafonePlay subscription worth Rs. 999.

Earlier, this plan used to provide double data benefits for 28 days. But, recently, the telco has removed this benefit from eight circles, including Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, UP West North East, and Punjab. Alongside, the company has removed double data benefit from Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 plans.

These changes are applied to all Vodafone and Idea customers. This development comes after the merged entity launched five prepaid plans for 2020.

Airtel Rs. 249 Prepaid Plans: Benefits And Validity

Let's talk about Airtel plans, the operator ships 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. This plan is valid for 28 days. This plan offers insurance worth Rs. 4,00,000 from HDFC life insurance.

Even though, Reliance Jio is popular for its prepaid plans. It seems that both Vodafone and Airtel are offering more benefits with Rs 249 plans. The operators are providing unlimited calling for 28 days, which itself is a very good attempt to attract Reliance Jio users. But still, Reliance Jio is the number one telecom player in India, and it might not affect its position. On the other hand, if Airtel and Vodafone-Idea start charging for outgoing calls, then there are high chances that both might lose customers, especially Vodafone-Idea, as the operator is also struggling in terms of offering good network and connectivity to its customers.