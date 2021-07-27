Reliance Jio Vs Airtel: Who Is Offering Best Postpaid Plans? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has recently revised its postpaid plans for its enterprises and retail customers. Its plans are quite similar to India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio. Both companies are trying hard to attract market share and new users to their platforms by providing all plans at very competitive prices.

In fact, to make the competition even more interesting, Reliance Jio and Airtel offer plans at the same pricing as the postpaid plans. So, let's find out those postpaid plans that come at the same pricing.

Reliance Jio Postpaid Plan Of Rs. 999: Check Benefits

Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 999 offers 200GB of data, 100 messages per day, unlimited voice calling. This plan offers three extra connections, data rollover facilities up to 500GB, access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTv, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Notably, the company offers five postpaid plans to its users.

Airtel Postpaid Plan Of Rs. 999: Check Details

On the other hand, Airtel's plan of Rs. 999 offers 150GB of data along with a data rollover facility of up to 200GB. It ships 100 messages per day ad after the consumption of the SMSes, users have to pay 10 paise for the extra message.

This pack also offers unlimited calling along with two extra connections, and access to the benefits of the Airtel Thanks application. This plan also offers Amazon Prime Membership and a free subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Reliance Jio Is Leading The Postpaid Plan

This clearly shows that Reliance Jio users get more data benefits. In fact, users are getting 50GB of extra data to users. In addition, the content offered with both plans are the same; however, Reliance Jio is taking the lead as it offers Netflix, which no other company is providing with their postpaid plans.

If compared both plans, then Reliance Jio's Rs. 999 postpaid plan is far better than Airtel's. It is worth noting that telecom operators are revising and launching the benefits of the postpaid plans. Both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have launched plans for the same segment, now Reliance Jio might come up with new plans, which are affordable than others.

