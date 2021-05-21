ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reliance Jio Vs BSNL: Who Offers The Best 4G Data Voucher?

    By
    |

    BSNL has been rolling out data vouchers for its prepaid customers. The company has extended the validity of three vouchers and announced a 4 percent discount on online recharges. In addition, the company has become aggressive in terms of launching data vouchers under Rs. 200 as there is a great demand for the same.

     

    Reliance Jio Vs BSNL: Who Offers The Best 4G Data Voucher?

    Similarly, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are getting tough competition from Reliance Jio have launched several data vouchers under Rs. 200. However, we cannot ignore BSNL in the segment, which is why we are comparing Reliance Jio and state-run telecom operator BSNL data vouchers comes under Rs. 200.

    Reliance Jio 4G Data Vouchers Under Rs. 200: Check Details

    Reliance Jio offers five data packs under the same segment, which are priced at Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, Rs. 101, and Rs. 151 respectively. These data vouchers offer 1GB, 2GB, 6GB, 12GB, and 30GB of data respectively.

    Notably, the first four data vouchers do not offer any validity as they offer benefits until the active plan lasts, while Rs. 151 data vouchers last for 30 days.

    BSNL 4G Data Vouchers Under Rs. 200: Check Details

    BSNL provides nine data vouchers under the same segment. These packs are available at Rs. 13, Rs. 16, Rs. 27, Rs. 48, Rs. 56, Rs. 68, Rs. 98, Rs. 151, and Rs. 198 respectively. These 4G data vouchers offer 2GB, 150MB, 5GB, 10GB, 1.5GB data per day, and 40GB of data.

    These packs are valid for 24 hours, 3 days, 30 days, 10 days, 14 days, 22 days, 28 days, and 45 days respectively. BSNL 4G data vouchers are not providing any voice calling facility.

    BSNL Vs Reliance Jio 4G Data Vouchers

    However, no one should not forget that Reliance Jio offers better 4G coverage in the country. On the other hand, BSNL is still struggling to offer proper services. In addition, Reliance Jio is trying its best to improve its services in almost all locations, while the latter is waiting for the Government's approval to start 4G services.

     

    This is why we suggest you choose 4G data vouchers carefully as Reliance Jio is known for its 4G services, while BSNL is only upgrading 3G sites to offer 4G services in the country.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio bsnl
    Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 18:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X