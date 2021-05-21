Reliance Jio Vs BSNL: Who Offers The Best 4G Data Voucher? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has been rolling out data vouchers for its prepaid customers. The company has extended the validity of three vouchers and announced a 4 percent discount on online recharges. In addition, the company has become aggressive in terms of launching data vouchers under Rs. 200 as there is a great demand for the same.

Similarly, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are getting tough competition from Reliance Jio have launched several data vouchers under Rs. 200. However, we cannot ignore BSNL in the segment, which is why we are comparing Reliance Jio and state-run telecom operator BSNL data vouchers comes under Rs. 200.

Reliance Jio 4G Data Vouchers Under Rs. 200: Check Details

Reliance Jio offers five data packs under the same segment, which are priced at Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, Rs. 101, and Rs. 151 respectively. These data vouchers offer 1GB, 2GB, 6GB, 12GB, and 30GB of data respectively.

Notably, the first four data vouchers do not offer any validity as they offer benefits until the active plan lasts, while Rs. 151 data vouchers last for 30 days.

BSNL 4G Data Vouchers Under Rs. 200: Check Details

BSNL provides nine data vouchers under the same segment. These packs are available at Rs. 13, Rs. 16, Rs. 27, Rs. 48, Rs. 56, Rs. 68, Rs. 98, Rs. 151, and Rs. 198 respectively. These 4G data vouchers offer 2GB, 150MB, 5GB, 10GB, 1.5GB data per day, and 40GB of data.

These packs are valid for 24 hours, 3 days, 30 days, 10 days, 14 days, 22 days, 28 days, and 45 days respectively. BSNL 4G data vouchers are not providing any voice calling facility.

BSNL Vs Reliance Jio 4G Data Vouchers

However, no one should not forget that Reliance Jio offers better 4G coverage in the country. On the other hand, BSNL is still struggling to offer proper services. In addition, Reliance Jio is trying its best to improve its services in almost all locations, while the latter is waiting for the Government's approval to start 4G services.

This is why we suggest you choose 4G data vouchers carefully as Reliance Jio is known for its 4G services, while BSNL is only upgrading 3G sites to offer 4G services in the country.

